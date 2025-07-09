Rapper MI has shared a skit featuring billionaire Bill Gates alongside Nigerian content creators Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi

The video captured Bill Gates offering a lyrical suggestion to rapper MI in a music studio

The video, which is trending online, has ignited reactions from Nigerians, with many commenting on Bill Gates' involvement

Billionaire Bill Gates' involvement in a Nigerian skit featuring rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, alongside Nigerian comedians Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi, has caused a buzz on social media.

The skit captured Bill Gates engaging in a lighthearted exchange in a music studio with MI, as it showed the founder of Microsoft and philanthropist offering what appears to be lyrical suggestions to the Nigerian rapper for a song by the veteran Nigerian musician.

Sharing the skit on his Instagram page, MI stated in the caption,

“Sometimes you just need another perspective in the studio, and @thisisbillgates didn’t disappoint. … When good people come together, magic happens.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, praised her talent for taking her place.

The celebrity disk jockey, in a post, via her official Snapchat page, gushed over her upcoming gig at a Bill Gates’ Foundation event in Seattle.

Cuppy, who appeared to be in disbelief about the gig, added that she was grateful to her talent for taking her places she never imagined.

The skit featuring billionaire Bill Gates in a skit with Nigerian stars is below:

Reactions trail Bill Gates' appearance in skit

The video’s circulation has prompted discussions on social media about Bill Gates' involvement in the skit as some Nigerians expressed their displeasure.

Others also expressed their disappointment in Broda Shaggi and Layi Wasabi.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Nomns0 commented:

"Something about this feels off.

GodAbeg40x wrote:

"I hate everything this evil man associates with."

seanpepisky commented:

"Bill Gates? Of all the people. Man, some of y’all will sell your souls for clout and cash. That’s the same Bill Gates whose hands aren’t clean when it comes to the exploitation of Africa and shady global agendas. Music should uplift, not give platforms to people whose wealth was built on the suffering of others."

RealDamola wrote:

"Why didn't he shake Bill Gates nau?"

Govmentson commented:

"People don’t like rich people Why?

MOLOTOV__DocTrine wrote:

"Madness in 4K — all in the name of creativity. MI wants Africa to survive, but hasn’t made one tangible comment about the killings in Jos, Benue, or even his own state, Taraba. They say charity begins at home — but in Nigeria, home is the last place we look."

Chiefosplug said:

"These bill gate. No go leave Africa alone. After all the engineered killings."

iamadepyper wrote:

"All I see his big bag for all involved."

SShorlaa reacted:

"Am I the only one that noticed that the 2 of them were never in the same frame together. Shot separately and stitched together... regardless tho... big ups to Mr Incredible."

Tinubu confers national honour on Bill Gates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu announced that Bill Gates had been conferred the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The president explained that the honour was in recognition of Gates' long-time commitment to improving lives in Nigeria and across Africa.

Tinubu stated that the philanthropist’s contributions through the Gates Foundation have saved millions of lives.

