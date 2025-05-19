Nigerian billionaire’s daughter DJ Cuppy is making headlines after bragging about her talent on social media

Just recently, Femi Otedola’s daughter gushed over her upcoming DJ gig at a Bill Gates event, in an online post

DJ Cuppy’s words drew the attention of social media users, and it stirred a series of hot takes, with them taking sides

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa aka DJ Cuppy, has praised her talent for taking her places.

The celebrity disk jockey recently took to her official Snapchat page to gush over her upcoming gig at a Bill Gates’ Foundation event in Seattle.

Cuppy, who appeared to be in disbelief about the gig added that she was grateful to her talent for taking her places she never imagined. She wrote:

“Can’t believe I get to DJ for the Bill Gates Foundation in Seattle. So grateful that my talent keeps taking me to places I never imagined and putting me in front of the most incredible people.”

Reactions as DJ Cuppy says her talent takes her places

DJ Cuppy’s post where she gushed about her talent taking her to unimaginable levels made the rounds on social media and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. A number of them debated over the billionaire daughter’s words and the truth behind them. While some of them agreed that she was talented, others claimed the privileges she was enjoying were because of her wealthy family background:

Phconfidential said:

“Talent ✅ Nepo Baby ❌.”

L.tobiloba said:

“It's wonderful to see her thriving and having such exciting opportunities! It sounds like she's really making her mark and connecting with incredible people through her talent.”

Ladyque_1 said:

“You can’t deny the fact that she’s an amazing DJ. Congratulations Cuppy 👏👏.”

Lum.zee said:

“Someone said “Talent is evenly distributed, but opportunity isn’t“ Congrats to her though.”

Crochetbymaky said:

“Talk truth!”

Missposh55 wrote:

“You need to listen to her play first before you judge!!! I don’t think she posts enough of her Dj sessions cos I seen some where people were jumping & having so much fun; which means she is good. Some people just have ish with rich people’s kids. Yall take a breathe!!!”

Swankyjae said:

“If some of you have a father like hers, your probably be in one corner smoking your life away or partying without limit. If she ain’t a dj and also didn’t go out there, she won’t get the gig.”

Fabybillion said:

“If you watch her play, you can argue other things but she’s definitely a talented Dj. Y’all rest, she’s not the reason your parents are broke.”

Kingashley_65 said:

“The truth is that she can't dj for the regular crowd. She obviously has a management team that puts in efforts to secure high-end deals and they do a great job. As long as the people in the room feel good and she gets paid it's a win. She's not meant to dj at muri okunola park and the earlier y'all understand that the better for you.”

Missokhifo said:

“Some of you are soooo pressed!! Your dislike for wealthy and influential people is so crystal clear, I can literally see through it! Blame your daddy 😂.”

Oraclegodwayne said:

“😂😂😂😂. Ur talent abi the stolen Lagos State money that your grandfather stole and handed it over to ur father.”

Sohigh_xy_on_gold wrote:

“Congratulations Cuppy. Who be your papa is very important in this life 😢.”

Maverick_ghosnito said:

“Rich people can afford delusion, because this one really thinks she has talent with the dj thingy.. how convenient.”

DJ Cuppy speaks about father's wealth

In other news, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy recently spoke about her wealthy background.

The disc jockey expressed gratitude for realising how wealthy her father was.

The pop diva said on her social media account that she was first ignorant she came from an affluent family.

