President Bola Tinubu has explained why his administraion conferred the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Bill Gates

Gates, the founder of Microsoft and philanthropist, was in Nigeria to engage in discussions on key health and development initiatives

According to Gates Foundation, the billionaire will also participate in a Goalkeepers Nigeria event which is themed around Africa's innovation future and will engage local scientists

President Bola Tinubu has announced the conferment of the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and philanthropist.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 3, the president explained that the honour was in recognition of Gates' long-time commitment to improving lives in Nigeria and across Africa through interventions in global health and polio eradication, agricultural development, digital innovation and education.

How Bill Gates save millions - Tinubu

President Tinubu explained that the contributions of the philanthropist through his Gates Foundation have saved millions, and many of the foundation's initiatives uplift communities and lead to global action.

Tinubu further noted that he and Gates had meaningful conversations to deepen Nigeria's collaboration in the health sector, youth development and innovation. He disclosed that he and Gates have the shared belief that real progress begins when they started investing in the people.

He then reiterated the commitment of his administration to welcome ideas, partnerships and actions that benefit humanity.

Tinubu's tweet is here:

The ceremony took place in Lagos on Tuesday, June 3, and was part of the billionaire's ongoing visit to Nigeria to engage in discussions on key health and development initiatives. Gates is visiting the country to engage with leaders at the federal and state levels to strenghten Nigeria's primary health care system.

Why Bill Gates was in Nigeria

A statement from the Gates Foundation further explained that the billionaire will also participate in a Goalkeepers Nigeria event which is themed around Africa's innovation future and will engage local scientist. He will also partner contributing to national strategy of Nigeria on artificial intelligence and health solution.

The statement partly reads:

“From Addis Ababa, Gates will travel to Nigeria, where he will meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and engage with federal and state leaders to discuss Nigeria’s primary health care reforms”.

According to the statement, the foundation will be opening offices in Nigeria, South Africa and Senegal and Kenya, along with its first African office Ethiopia, which was opened over a decade ago. The foundation explained that such move was a reflection of its commitment to deepen partnerships across the continent.

