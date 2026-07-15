Lagos, Nigeria - Aptech Nigeria has announced plans to host the National Convocation 2026, a landmark gathering designed to celebrate the academic and professional achievements of its graduating students and alumni.

The convocation will take place on Saturday, 8th August 2026, at Sheraton Lagos, bringing together graduates, alumni, centre representatives, families, industry professionals and other invited stakeholders.

Aptech Nigeria to Celebrate Graduates at National Convocation 2026 in Lagos

Source: UGC

With the theme “One Milestone. Many Futures.”, the event is positioned as more than a ceremonial gathering. It is designed to recognise the journey of Aptech learners from their first day in the classroom through projects, examinations, skills development and eventual transition into the professional world.

According to Aptech Nigeria, the convocation will provide graduates with an official platform to walk the stage, receive professional recognition, reconnect with former classmates and faculty members, and strengthen their identity as part of the wider Aptech alumni community.

The event will feature an official convocation ceremony, professional stage recognition, graduation gowns, photography opportunities, networking sessions, industry engagement, an Aptech Grad gift kit and formal alumni recognition. Eligible attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a draw for a 50% international scholarship.

Celebrating the Journey from Learning to Professional Growth

For many students, completing a program and receiving a certificate marks the end of their academic experience. Aptech Nigeria, however, believes that a formal convocation provides an important opportunity to recognise the complete learner journey.

The organisation describes the event as a moment for graduates to reflect on their progression from being new and uncertain students to becoming skilled, confident and future-ready professionals.

The convocation will also provide an opportunity for families to share in the achievement of their graduates and witness the formal recognition of the commitment, discipline and hard work that went into completing their programmes.

Launching this event Mr. Kallol Mukherjee – Head of International Business, Aptech stated - “Convocation is not only about receiving recognition. It is about celebrating achievement, building professional confidence, creating lifelong memories and becoming part of a strong alumni network. The Convocation celebration reflects our broader commitment to developing future-ready professionals who can contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s evolving technology, digital and creative sectors”.

Strengthening Nigeria’s Technology and Creative Talent Ecosystem

The Aptech Nigeria National Convocation 2026 will celebrate graduates across technology, information technology, multimedia and creative education pathways.

Beyond the ceremony, the event is intended to strengthen professional relationships between graduates, alumni, education partners and industry stakeholders.

Participants will have access to networking and industry-connect opportunities designed to expose them to professional communities, career conversations and future learning pathways.

The convocation will also reinforce the importance of lifelong learning. Through the alumni community, international education pathways and industry engagement, Aptech aims to ensure that the relationship with its learners continues beyond graduation.

A National Alumni Gathering

The event is open to eligible current-year graduates and alumni, including graduates from the 2022 batch onwards, subject to registration and participation requirements.

Aptech centres across Nigeria are working with their alumni communities to support registrations, confirm participation and help graduates complete the required registration and payment process.

As part of the current promotional campaign, the first 100 confirmed paid registrants are also being offered one complimentary guest pass, enabling them to attend the celebration with a family member or friend.

Registration Information

Eligible graduates and alumni interested in participating in the Aptech Nigeria National Convocation 2026 are required to complete the registration process and receive confirmation before attending.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 8th August 2026 Venue: Sheraton Lagos

Registration and additional information are available through the official Aptech Nigeria convocation platform: www.aptech-ng.com/convocation

For event-related enquiries, participants may contact:

Email: intl_events@aptech.co.in Telephone: +234 816 639 4471

About Aptech Nigeria

Aptech Nigeria is part of Aptech’s international education and training network, delivering career-oriented programmes in information technology, software development, networking, multimedia, animation and other emerging digital and creative disciplines.

Through its network of centres and academic programmes, Aptech Nigeria focuses on equipping learners with practical, industry-relevant skills and supporting their progression into employment, entrepreneurship, professional development and international education pathways.

Source: Legit.ng