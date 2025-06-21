Fans of actress and brand influencer May Yul Edochie, known as May Nation, have responded strongly to the recent actions of Linc Edochie’s wife

The woman had shared May Edochie’s contact number online, claiming that May’s supporters were disturbing her

May’s fans were thrilled to see that she didn’t have to fight her battle alone, as her loyal supporters swiftly took action, defending her

May Edochie seems to have a strong support system, with her fans, known as May Nation, defending her at every turn.

The latest controversy began when Yinka, the wife of Linc Edochie, shared May’s mobile contact online, claiming that May’s fans were disturbing her.

Queen May’s fans dare Linc's wife over post about May. Photo credit@mayyuledochie/@yinkatheisen9

Source: Instagram

In response, May Nation took matters into their own hands. An Instagram account called realtruthlover shared personal details of Yinka, including her mobile number, house address abroad, and other private information.

Fans joked about using the details to borrow money and even promised to send Yinka a pizza to her address overseas.

May's fan speaks about Yinka's number

May’s supporters explained that since Yinka resides in the United States, her personal details were relatively easy to access.

They slammed the woman who claimed she doesn't have ovaries again for accusing May of sending her contact information to fans, daring Yinka to provide evidence of such claims and mocking her in the process.

This latest clash between May Edochie’s fans and Yinka comes as no surprise, as tensions between the two have been building since Yinka’s marriage to Linc.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to post about Yinka

Reactions trail the post made by May Edochie's fans about Yinka. Here are comments below:

@justdebbi reacted:

"Let me go and add her to our ajo group. We need new member anyways.."

@kswissluaryhari commented:

"Abeg we fit use this number borrow money from PalmPay?"

@esther131_5 wrote:

"My dear, gistlover still dey learn work were you dey,I love you for this, please may nations let's watch queen may's videos, pictures,like and share,stop going to yul and Judy pages,we don't need them, let's focus on our queen only.one love."

@amuma_sparkling commented:

"So May did not share Judy's number online is your own number she will share? How did this woman pass nurse exam? Ochim ooo."

@ro__empire reacted:

"And she drag innocent May for what she knows nothing about. God will judge them all for this evil they trying to pin on May."

@ijeomasetter said:

"This is cyber billing at this point and Queen May needs to take legal actions. She's must provide proof that Queen May sent her number to anybody or face the law."

@maynationdiaspora stated:

"Thank you! But yet again Yinka has falsely accused QueenMay of giving her number to bloggers. The woman is really obsessed with QM."

Yul Edochie slams his brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice, as he asked if they were buying him data.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng