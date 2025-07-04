A talented Nigerian law student has left social media users in awe after showing off the pages of his notebook

In a TikTok post shared via his official account, he displayed the drawings that he created at different places in his notebook

Massive reactions trailed his post on the TikTok app as social media users stormed the comments section to applaud his talent

A young Nigerian law student's artistic talent has caught the attention of many on social media.

The impressive drawings in his notebook were captured in a post that quickly went viral and earned him accolades on TikTok.

Law student displays diagrams he drew on pages of his notebook. Photo credit: @akinbolaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Law student shows off his notebook

The talented student, identified by the handle @akinbolaa on TikTok, shared the post showing the pages of his notebook filled with drawings.

His artistic skills were on full display, with faces, skulls, and other designs which were seen in his notes.

"Can I borrow you my notes? Sure. I scribble in my notes a lot. Sometimes it's not too bad," he captioned the post.

Pages of law student's notebook leaves everyone baffled. Photo credit: @akinbolaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail law student's notebook

Many viewers on TikTok expressed their amazement over the student's artistic prowess in the comments section.

Some viewers even suggested that he would have been better suited to pursuing a career in the arts rather than law.

@becky_billionss said:

"Hiiiii, guyysss. This is my bloood brotherrrr."

@Dami said:

"Imagine getting a love letter from him, it’ll be more visually appealing."

@fidora said:

“Scribble a little” and it’s the most amazing piece of art I’ve ever come across."

@phortch said:

"Born to be an artist, forced to study law in a lawless country."

@Nurse QuinBee said:

"I too could have known how to draw if my mum didn’t cut my hair when I was young."

@LULU said:

"If I give you back the note make I know wetin cause am."

@aidee_han reacted:

"Attorney general but it's demon slayer. These are lovely fr."

@POPCORN IN AKURE/ONDO STATE said:

"Have you considered starting a love letter business? It might be written with scribbles of the person or made into a frame too."

@Jemine Jemima said:

"I don’t have anyone to tell about this and it’s sad."

@Tiara said:

"I would never return the note this is so beautiful I would come friends instantly if i ever come across someone with this talent."

@benny reacted:

"This made studying feel like a really good romance novel now I feel a bit better bout my exams tomorrow."

@Ehsss commented:

"Sometimes I ask myself what talent do I really have? This is so cuteeee."

@Ehigiamusoe Austin Praise said:

"WOW. That’s all I can type. My brain scrambles for words to capture this art, history brought to life in every slide. This is different. WOW."

@Dolapo reacted:

"Am i the only one who read the note? So was he punished for his crimes or he was released?"

@kinn_Pheonix said:

"Wow, I love you, I would absolutely borrow your notes just to gaze at them, your notes are artistically beautiful."

@Edith | VA reacted:

"I can’t even put into words how this made me feel. I want more. Do you just draw what comes to mind at that moment?"

@PrincessHelen said:

"Law students, this is lovely bet me I would always read that note a thousand time."

@King Tiosa said:

"E no fine. Omo Na lieee. Gosh u go help me write note To all the women in my life."

@Dzney commented:

"Beautiful drawings. I could still read the notes and recognise things that was written."

@Mogfefanny added:

"Love this. I read in between the lines then I knew you’re a law student. Maybe you can do painting as a side hustle. You’ve got a good talent not gonna lie man."

See the post below:

Man with fine handwriting trends online

Source: Legit.ng