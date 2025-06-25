Nigerians have trashed a new video of Carter Efe making a certain comment about Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid

Recall that Carter Efe has been trying to get Wizkid's attention over the years, but Shank was able to do it with ease

The skit maker's recent comment about the Gimme Dat crooner sparked online reactions from social media users

Carter Efe, whose real name is Odahohwo Joseph Efe, has come under fire after a statement he made about Wizkid.

Grammy-winner Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, became a hot topic online after a video of him with streamer Shank Comics made its way online. Fans began comparing Shank to his colleague Carter Efe, resulting in backlash for the latter.

Fans state the reason Wizkid failed to acknowledge Carter Efe. Credit: @carterefe, @wizkidayo

In a new video, Efe was spotted among his "guys" after reading out a comment that claimed Wizkid had just tweeted about him and called him "his guy."

Efe immediately rebuked the statement, adding that it was impossible. He further stated that Wizkid was too proud to acknowledge him, despite all his efforts to get the singer’s attention.

His comment triggered online backlash as fans faulted his uncultured personality, suggesting that this was the reason for Wizkid’s actions towards him. They added that Shank did not have to try so hard to get noticed.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts as Carter Efe calls Wizkid proud

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@bhad_boy_scott said:

"Steeze keeps you calm! Calmness help you identify if the love coming your way is real even from afar😆."

@eddyszn_ said:

"E no get wetin Carter no do to gain Wizkid attention, Shank no even do half and he don see wizkid 😂😂. Ths one pain Carter sh 😂."

@brother_hosanna said:

"I don see different kind of love, so I know the real ones. A line from Wiz verse in IDG "Asa ft wizkid."

@oriyomi_001 said:

"He no go funny when he lost all his yeye streaming acct soon 😂😎."

@mr_slim1_ said:

"Well Real recognize real.. some loyalty are temporary.. be vigilant. His not poor, I would have say don’t respect loyalty of a poor man."

@mayor________44 said:

"Bruh is just jealous that shank link up with wizkid, when shank never link up with wizkid Carter no talk anything.. bruh no just dey happy for shank lol 🤣."

Carter Efe lastest live video ignited online reactions from netizens. Credit: @carterefe

@_cherii_coco said:

"No be pride abeg he just like to be on his own 😂."

@kinetrix03 said:

"In Nigeria if they tell you that you have pride just know that you are doing well by not letting them exploit you . So pride on."

@oriyomi_001 said:

"Nah Shank Success Dey Pain Ham Buh He no won use that place enter ni o ☹️😂."

@mayor________44 said:

"Bruh is just jealous that shank link up with wizkid, when shank never link up with wizkid Carter no talk anything.. bruh no just dey happy for shank lol 🤣."

@brianllyd5 said:

"Wiz know say na fake love na why e no send you,shank is more real."

Carter Efe and Peller engage in online brawl

Meanwhile, Nigerian online comedians Peller and Carter Efe made waves online following their recent live session.

A video captured the two men during a TikTok live session as they attacked each other over their girlfriends.

The TikTok star mentioned that the skitmaker’s baby mama, Emmanuella, didn’t fit his personality, which didn’t turn out well.

Source: Legit.ng