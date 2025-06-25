American rapper Cardi B took fans along as her new man Stefon Diggs rented a "real castle" for them to stay in near Paris

On Tuesday (June 23), the rapper posted videos of herself and her new boyfriend enjoying the medieval vacation on Instagram

Cardi B shared videos of chambers inside the 12th-century fortification, which is now a rentable château with prices starting at $12,000 per night

American rapper Cardi B's boyfriend Stefon Diggs recently raised the standard for romantic gestures by hiring out an actual mediaeval castle for their European vacation.

The singer headed to Instagram on Tuesday, June 23, to give followers an inside look at their French ideal, filming everything from ancient stone exteriors to interiors suited for royalty.

Cardi B Says Stefon Diggs Rented a 'Real Castle' for Her in France Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

And when Cardi went inside the centuries-old château, she couldn't help but think of Marie Antoinette.

"Why this man got us staying in a castle?" She exclaimed, plainly shaken and quietly obsessed.

The fortress-turned-rentable fantasy getaway apparently costs over $12,000 (N19m) per night and can seat up to 90 people. But Cardi isn't here to split the bill; she's here to live out her Queen B era.

Cardi comically resumed her tour by showing fans a bathroom with a rudimentary toilet and bathtub, saying,

"This is where I'mma take that royal sexx And this where I'mma wash my royal hiney."

Cardi ended the tour by showing off a huge bed with blue curtains.

The couple ignited dating rumours after being sighted together in New York City and Miami in February 2025, according to TMZ.

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to Cardi B’s vacation clips

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rae_nath said:

"She is breathing fresh air…and that’s all that matters to the sisterhood🤭."

___debee said:

"He said “ you sit all over there at the end while I stare at you” 🫦😈 sisterhood is proud of you ❤️❤️📌."

chinyereabia said:

"Offset did more 😂😂😂 give it time."

pretty_perfy said:

"That night will definitely be different 😍!! Love to see love 💕."

eyojulia said:

"She's so beautiful ❤️❤️."

prince_jonathan_pj said:

"There’s a say; when you start a relationship you always come to find the juice on the fridge and few months later they’ll show you the way to the faucet. Read it again."

rayliya_fitness said:

"If Offset was Helen technically he might be as he was filling for spouse support 😂😂 he for don set ringlihht😂."

being_mrs_babs said:

"She likes upsetting offset 😂😂."

thesandypreneur said:

"Living the good life😍😍."

sylvia_zoeee said:

"Very soon offset will be shouting PASCAL come and do DNA."

@dpthemogul said:

"Idc what y’all say this not something you do for a girl you just having fun with! He not playing about her!"

Cardi B recives queenly treatment from her man. Credit: @cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B supports Kamala Harris

Legit.ng, in a previous report, noted that as the results of the United States presidential elections unfolded, rapper Cardi B continued to declare her support for Kamala Harris.

Kamala's ideologies appealed to her supporters, and Cardi B made it one of the bases for supporting the US politician.

The politician is the Vice President, and Cardi B believed the country needed someone who hails the Holy Mary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng