After Portable dragged Zlatan over the death of his friend, Mohbad, VDM has now shared another clip pleading with the singer

Recall that a recorded conversation between Sam Larry and Zlatan trended online, in which the singer revealed that his mother warned him to remain silent.

In a fresh clip, VDM has now made another public request to Zlatan regarding Mohbad's death

Nigerian social media users have been reacting to a new video about Zlatan Ibile, the Nigerian singer whose real name is Temidayo Omoniyi.

VeryDarkMan, who recently revisited Mohbad's case and interviewed Sam Larry, shared with fans that Zlatan is withholding vital information that could help the investigation.

Nigerians react as VDM insists on Zlatan speaking on Mohbad's death. Credit: @Verydarkblackman, @zlatan_ibile, @sam_larry

He had previously offered the sum of N10 million to anyone who had the full video from the day Mohbad was allegedly bullied by Sam Larry.

VDM has now asked Zlatan again, in a new video, to please speak up concerning Mohbad's death. He also urged him to share what he said on the day of his last performance in Ikorodu.

Recall that Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable intervened in the ongoing case concerning the death of late singer Mohbad.

Recall that online critic VeryDarkMan reawakened the case with an interview with Sam Larry and riled fans up.

In a video that has been making the rounds on social media, the street artiste dragged Zlatan over his silence on the matter.

Nigerians react to VDM's clip on Zlatan

Read some reactions below:

@harykhe0606 said:

"Say something for what? Who you be? When did you become police officer 😂Ogbeni go warm eba chop and leave Cho Cho Cho."

@0a1y4o7 said:

"Use the other videos where he was bullied, leave Zlatan own."

@valentina_preshy said:

"Say something to who? You ? Are you the Nigerian court of law?"

@bigmouth_bighead said:

"Oga wey Mohbad dey report to station for those bullyingg him, why him no add Zlatan or bella name? This vdm sometimes brain dey touch."

@whaleforever said:

"24hrs never reach? Noise maker 😂😂😂no add to my anger dis morning."

Zlatan's silence on Mohbad's death triggers VDM, he reacts. Credit: @zlatan_ibile

@hayweez said:

"Obviously there's nothing Zlatan wants to say. He clearly said he doesn't want to get involved. I think no reasonable person will get involved at that time. Imagine saying Sam Larry didn’t beat Moh 2 years ago when everything is hot. People will turn against him and say he's part of them. It's just common sense."

@olamilekan_yusuf06 said:

"But how mohbad and sam Larry go call one person there witness and Nigeria 🇳🇬 dey shout say make zlatan no talk how 😂😂."

@tallsaint07 said:

"Make zlanta no just answer bc I don’t understand why VDM want this case now, it make no sense."

@0a1y4o7 said:

"Use the other videos where he was bullied, leave Zlatan own."

@sport_update1 said:

"Person Dey hustle for money , you dey here Dey fight shadow."

@king_iri10 said:

"I think say u Dey command am the other why u Dey beg now, u think say na every u fit Dey follow talk anyhow."

@marrymeorthon_ said:

"This guy wants to own every celebrity in this country by force 😂😂😂 zlatan no send him papa."

@oladimejifash said:

"VDM wanna bring Zlatan down but VDM is going down first…, his tryna use Zlatan for is next cash out."

Fans dig up clips of Mohbad's injuries

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian social media users dug up evidence against Sam Larry following VeryDarkMan’s viral interview with him.

A video made available on social media captured the moment the late singer, Mohbad, displayed his scars.

The clip ignited an uproar online, as VeryDarkMan was accused of making certain moves concerning the case.

