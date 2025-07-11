Joseph 'Jossy' Aloba, Mohbad's father, was spotted at the Coroner Inquest held on Friday, July 11, 2025

The singer's dad appeared in a video shared by Legit.ng, seated in court and making TikTok videos, which upset many people

In the video, he could be heard hailing himself, a move that angered many social media users, who raised curses on him

Joseph Aloba, the father of the late singer Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, was seen seated at the latest Coroner Inquest.

Mohbad's case has been ongoing for some time now, as efforts to ascertain the cause of his death have mostly proven futile. In light of this, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, reopened the case and has interviewed all who were with the deceased 24 hours before his death.

In a new development, Mohbad's father was seen making a video of himself, looking very calm and hailing himself. The man could be heard calling himself 'Carpenter Aloba Joseph,' smiling and appearing carefree.

This ignited serious backlash from social media users, who wondered why a father would be so relaxed in such a setting.

Mohbad’s father’s new video has continued to attract tons of attention online, as users continue to share their hot takes

Mohbad's father spotted at coroner inquest, reactions

@iam.n.o.s.a siad:

"One of the most us£less parent in Africa!"

@adekaz_87 said:

"Your son is laying down there in the mutuary without no single blood in his veins anymore you are here in court doing TikTok live and smiling like mugu chai 😢 God forbid you as a father."

@royal_maffy said:

"You Dey court still Dey do TikTok live Dey laugh 😂😂 smh."

@king_aska28 said:

"Omoh this man is going through alots and I feel for him, if Moh had been buried this case would have been long forgotten but it is what it is. The culprit should just come out and confess abeg and let the boy rip."

@bookeylicious_ said:

"In this life, pray never to have a father like Mohbad’s dad. Cause I can’t fathom why a father should be laughing at his late son’s corona hearing😢. Your son has been in the morgue for almost 3 years now, no justice. Not even full intact body of your son, but pieces body because of the autopsy😢. And you’re here on TikTok live laughing. It’s such a pity. What a family😢😭💔💔."

@oluwadamisi084 said:

"Baba e wo i no fit defend you again sir 😢werey ni eyin gan sir."

@atilola_atilade said:

"Wetin Dey make this man laugh for his dead son Corona inquest?"

@odunayo_60 said:

"Baba e fi oju yin sukun omo…. E de tun rerin 😭 Make it make sense sir 💔💔💔 strangers are the one rooting for the p00r boy to get justice while his biological father is there monetizing his death….. Aye ma le ooo."

@05_06_j said:

"You can tell he's really enjoying the fame, very anyhow person."

@jennyebuwa said:

"Mk una carry una family mata Dey go smh , Tufiakwa , it’s tiring, na who die fuckup sha 😢."

Mohbad's dad accused of using son for fame

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Prime Boy, a friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad shared a new video concerning the singer’s father’s conduct.

The singer’s friend, who was recently interviewed by Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, called out Mohbad's father for using his death for fame.

Prime Boy shared other details in the video, which triggered emotional reactions from online users and his fans.

