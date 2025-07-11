Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley, has reacted amid the ongoing investigation into Mohbad's demise

Legit.ng had reported that Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM, resumed a round of investigations, interviewing those affiliated with the late singer

Meanwhile, a new post by Naira Marley seems to have drawn attention online as he sent a cryptic message

In a new twist, Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, has reacted amid the controversy surrounding the unfortunate demise of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad. While the case had been laid to rest for a while, VDM (Martins Vincent Otse) reopened the investigation and began digging deeper.

So far, he has spoken to Sam Larry, Prime Boy, Spending, Dominica, and the driver who drove the Prado jeep the deceased rode to his last show.

During Dominica’s interview, she shared a few things that vindicated Naira Marley, which prompted a reaction from the singer.

According to him, Naira Marley had called to ask her if the NDLEA had truly poisoned Mohbad, to which she responded in the negative.

In reaction, Naira Marley took to his social media platform and posted a message about God defending him, regardless of the people who try to bring him down.

To quote him verbatim:

"Even if the world seems to oppose you, Allah's support is paramount."

See the post below:

Reactions as Naira Marley shares cryptic post

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@chichi_nwa80 said:

"Oloriburuku Mr. Bully. Your attempt to use VDM olofofo to rebrand your image will never work."

@lu_sholapeh said:

"If you support this boy, may friends and family treat you the same way he treated Mohbad and may all sickness moh experienced as a result be yours, including emergency hypertension. You will never escape of moh experienced with him and his cohort your children will also miraculously face such with friends and get in such situation from generation to generation. So shall it be."

@callmedamy said:

"But he didn’t lie tho … the fact you dislike someone doesn’t mean God feel that way about them 😂😂."

@bigabiolaentertainment said:

"Ogbeni you contributed to that boy early demise."

@wisdombusybrain said:

"Naira go use emotional blackmail whyne you ehn😂😂😂😂😂."

@instantafrik said:

"You and samlarry may not be the cause of mombad death but you both are not Saint the bully is part of it."

@zeedazzles_ said:

"If we truly worship the same Almighty Allah, then he will surely judge you according to all your misdeeds and life threatening situations you put Moh through before his demise."

Naira Marley expresses regret over Mohbad’s death

In other news, Nigerian singer Naira Marley allowed himself to be vulnerable on social media following the new update about Mohbad’s death.

Shortly after the court declared Naira Marley and others not guilty in the case of Mohbad’s death, he took to X to pour out his mind.

Naira Marley’s emotional post raised a series of mixed reactions with some netizens showing pity for him for the first time.

