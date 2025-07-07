Yinka Theisen recently dropped a hint about her relationship with actor Linc Edochie following her viral interview

Yinka shared a picture of herself and Linc Edochie, adding a caption centred around true love

Amid speculations stirred by her post online, Linc Edochie broke his silence, confirming his relationship status with Yinka

Yinka Theisen's hopes of reconciling with her partner, actor Linc Edochie, appear to have been dashed.

This follows Yinka's viral post on Sunday, July 6, where she noted that true love never dies.

Linc Edochie confirms he and Yinka are not getting back together. Credit: linceedochie/yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

According to Yinka, who shared a picture of herself and Linc on her Instagram page,

“True love never dies. The tides turn, and the storm rages. “Be still, I say”, and yet the tides grow stronger! Hush!!! Be still!”

Legit.ng reported that Yinka had announced the end of her relationship with Linc, following her social media exchanges with May Edochie's fans, known as May Nation.

Linc Edochie reacts to Yinka's post

Shortly after Yinka hinted at a reunion with Linc, the actor broke his silence, confirming they were never getting back together."

"Never again, end of story" Linc wrote as he vowed never to go back to Yinka.

Linc Edochie speaks up after Yinka Theisen expressed her love for him following her viral interview with Uche Maduagwu. Credit: yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

This followed Yinka's viral interview with actor Uche Maduagwu, where she spoke about May, Rita, and the Edochie family.

Yinka stated that she disliked how the family threw her under the bus, claiming it was partly because she is Yoruba.

The screenshot of Linc Edochie's response to Yinka is below:

Reactions trail Linc Edochie's response to Yinka

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

tyreee_brown said:

“True love never dies “Never again end of story."

veezbeauty_glam wrote:

"See wetin Yul cause. Turned his family into a laughing stock. Legacy wer their papa use years build, Yul go sleep with person wife come carry curse enter family."

cindysshopng commented:

"Titanic way sink don sink miss yinka . You asked May to move on so please take your own advice . Imagine asking someone to move on from a marriage that lasted almost 2 decades and produced 4 kids then not being able to move on after a 2hr engagement. Your mumu dey fear mumu himself."

lilyguzell wrote:

"But come oooo, where she come get the "true love never dies" ????? Kedukwanu udi ara di ifea bikonu."

karenblqk said:

"But she said unprovoked by May that May should move on and she can’t move on from ordinary engagement? Toor I never see this kind hypocrisy before."

nicole._milano wrote:

"I respect this guy- for people to respect you, you have to respect yourself and have boundaries."

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"How is she shamelessly claiming who isn’t claiming her? After about 60years on earth, still fuuing around? Age na number true true! I pour you early morning pizz abeg."

ebychytoo

"Linc don finally throw her under moving train."

realhilfantasy said:

"Linc will singing "i can never go back o, no no. It's already too late o, no no, it won't make sense o, no no, where am i coming to no no, I've already gone to far."

ntoma_trendz said:

"Dj please play me No turning back by Gaise Baba."

onyinye6838 commented:

"He broke up with you because you were causing nuisance online. Instead of being remorseful and taking a break off the internet and apologize privately to get your man back, you added fire to the commotion, calling him and his family out."

Yinka shares how May’s fans dealt with her

Legit.ng previously reported that Yinka alleged what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was with Linc.

She made this known during an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu.

May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views, with many criticising her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng