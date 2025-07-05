Yinka Theisen has revealed what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was still dating Linc Edochie

She recently granted an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu, where she shared all the details of what was done to her

May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views in the comment section of the video

Linc Edochie's ex-lover, Yinka Theisen, has opened up about her broken relationship with the actor and also spoke about May Edochie's fans.

Yinka granted an interview with actor Uche Maduagwu after promising to take a break from social media.

She had previously promised to grant an interview, and Uche shared a clip of it on social media, where Yinka spoke about her ordeal.

According to Yinka, May Edochie's fans made her life difficult while she was still with Linc Edochie. She revealed that they vandalized her car and even attacked her daughter.

She clarified that her daughter is an adult, or else May’s fans would have faced serious consequences.

Yinka also shared that they went to the website of her multi-million-dollar office and tried to bring it down, even going as far as calling her workplace to demand she be fired for allegedly bullying someone who was suicidal.

Yinka on Linc's first marriage

Speaking about Linc’s first marriage, Yinka addressed being labelled a homewrecker, stating that Linc was single when they met.

She explained that he had divorced his wife two years prior, and they hadn’t been together for four years.

Recap of Yinka's saga with May Edochie's fans

Yinka’s saga with May Edochie’s fans stemmed from comments she made about the actress.

At one point, she publicized May’s number, which led to May's fan retaliating by releasing Yinka’s personal details.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Yinka's interview

Reactions trailed the interview granted by Yinka. Here are comments below:

@amelia_nneka09 shared:

"You and Yinka dey craze.The ones wey una accuse may, have you seen her defend herself talk more of defending the one who intentionally set herself up for drags."

@victoriaatokolo commented:

"Una don start to mention Queen May again o after una go dey claim victims.ok na I laugh in Swahili ."

@bosedem reacted:

"Can she prove that it was QM's fans?Uche you just allowed this woman to come and keep throwing shades at QM."

@rita_deball stated:

"How much were you paid Uche?"

@theclaperi stated:

"The journey of life, God have mercy on the people of Edochie. Where on earth did Linc meet this woman. At this point madam , I think you should keep qwiet and enter ya house."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Yinka's threat message to someone had surfaced online, in which she issued a warning and made several allegations against him.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him.

Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post, sharing their opinions on Yinka and her dramatic approach.

