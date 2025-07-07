Linc Edochie's ex-wife Yinka Theisen has shared another post online amid her broken relationship with the actor

Recall that Yinka had shared a romantic post online in a bid to lure him back, while stylishly pleading with him

However, after Linc admitted to never returning to her, she went online to share another post, igniting mixed reactions online

Nigerians on social media are having a great laugh following Yinka, Linc Edochie's latest online post.

Yinka had told online users that she was done with her relationship with Linc Edochie, following her public feud with May Edochie and her fans.

However, she refused to let go, as her recent posts suggested otherwise. Yinka shared a photo with Linc and captioned it beautifully.

The romantic post spurred online reactions as fans called Linc's attention to it. They advised him not to return to her, and Linc replied with, 'Never Again.'

His response soon went viral, prompting a reaction from Yinka, admitting that she was still in shock, alongside a now-deleted post about forgiveness

She wrote online:

"Forgiveness is a strange thing. It can sometimes be easier to forgive our enemies than our friends. It can be hardest of all to forgive people we love."

See the post below:

Reactions as Yinka shares heart break post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@rejoice__ezeh said:

"Explain obsession again 😍😍😍... This hanty is going through alot😂😂."

@demicarefoundation said:

"Make una ignore Auntie Yinka o! Person wey I go war front because of her , I fight sotaaaay, we win battle finish , the person we dey fight ran inside , I say make I rest small as the person don run hide . Everybody oya retreat , e don do ! Before I woke up , my auntie still dey Empty battlefield fire dey go even when everyone don retire as we don win . Awa omo ogun ti lo rest o but Ayjtie still Dey fire …. 😂😂😂😂 She won’t stop ooooo make una just leave am as I talk o! Na one year battle oo."

@mheenarh__ said:

"See how much you are doing over your engagement that crashedd and you were telling May to move on from her 20+ years marriage."

@demicarefoundation said:

"I don tell una say na season film , Una never see anything 😂 Yinka nation eyin daaaa!"

@vibeswithmamashenkes said:

"Is there something we are missing,abi she's jus the expressive type."

@useful_herbs said:

"Please for the love of God someone take her phone away from her!"

@empress_adewealth said:

"Na linda gangan be the weapon fashioned against this woman 😂😂😂😂 thought she thanked you for giving her your platform na 😂😂😂."

@glo__fashion_house said:

"I am glad she has seen that it's not easy to move in and forget.... She boldly told May to move on from 18yrs of marriage as of May told her that she can't move on..just 31days engagement she can't move on ... I pray she gets the strength she needs to overcome this phase."

@nnamdiosi said:

"From lover girl to mogbesional speaker."

@tamara.debbiee said:

"Oya ooo. Your turn. One woman’s husband has been embarrassing her for 3 good years and u had too much to say about her. Now ur own boyfriend of one month don embarrass u, u won’t kpai urself 😂😂😂😂."

Yinka shares how May’s fans dealt with her

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Yinka Theisen revealed what some of May Edochie’s fans did to her while she was still dating Linc Edochie.

She recently granted an interview with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu, where she shared all the details of what was done to her.

May's fans were not pleased with what Yinka shared and expressed their views in the comment section of the video.

