Linc Edochie's partner, Yinka Theisen, in a new video, has opened up on how she got May Edochie's phone number

Yinka, during an interview with actor Uche Maduagwu, also shared what led to her getting May Edochie's number

Linc Edochie's partner also exposed actress Rita Edochie's involvement in the family drama on social media

Nollywood actor Linc Edochie's partner, Yinka Theisen, has addressed her social media drama with May Edochie's fans, known as May Nation.

Speaking in a new chat with actor Uche Maduagwu, Yinka debunked the claims that she released May's number online.

Linc’s partner Yinka shares how she got May Edochie's phone number. Credit: yinkatheisen/mayyuledochie/ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

She also disclosed how she got May's number after helping Linc regain his Instagram account.

According to Yinka, upon assisting Linc, May also reached out to her for assistance with an internet-related issue, which she helped to the best of her capability.

"Queen May once asked me for a Favour and I assisted her, I have WhatsApp evidence" Yinka Theisen said.

Yinka, who disclosed she used to be a part of May Nation, disclosed their discord with her started after she dropped a comment on Yul's page about his baby girl.

Yinka makes bold claim about Rita Edochie's support for May. Credit: yinkatheisen

Source: Instagram

The video of Yinka sharing how she got May Edochie's number is below:

Yinka exposes Rita Edochie

In the same interview with Uche, Yinka shared how Rita tried to convince Linc to stay away from her.

According to Yinka, Rita's show of love for May is to get her fans' support.

"When the FFK thing came out, Rita went to Linc and tried to convince him to stay away from me because I sleep with politician, I have never kissed FFK. We are friends and I fought on the side of Precious. I will fight for any woman bullied by a man. She post something that I pushed myself on a man and that I was the one who posted Leo and someone's number. I never have Leo's number. She did this so she could get support from May Nation,

"She knows I was not the one that publish anyone's number. How can you say you are a woman and throw me under the bus and lie. and you are coming across as if you really care no. That is witchcraft. I don't care the kind of power she has, she should bring it on," Yinka said.

The video of Yinka speaking about Rita Edochie is below:

Another video of Yinka speaking about Rita Edochie is below:

Reactions trail Yinka's comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

beadsbydemichyconcept said:

"Shebi na love carry linc reach here, Haa! God abeg oo."

onyekaogwezi wrote:

"See voice . Uche when you and yinka become friends?"

claudette.kwende commented:

"But u published Mary's number. Desperado."

elvinekelah wrote:

"so this is the woman that yul's brother wanted to marry???? He needs to go and give thanks giving to God from serving him from this woman."

nwurim commented:

"You said queen may had a failed marriage but you finally had a failed fiance how market, Linc said he no do again keep crying."

Yinka threatens to deal with Linc Edochie

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka's threatening messages to someone surfaced online.

In the message, she explained why their relationship broke down and revealed her intended course of action against him. Many Nigerians were left in stitches after seeing the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng