Yul Edochie’s elder brother, Linc Edochie and his new wife, Yinka, are still in the news following heated moments with May Edochie’s fans

Recall that Yinka accused the popular influencer of using her fanbase against her and went on to leak her private phone number

Linc, who recently came online to publicly disown Yinka, took a bold stand against her as she announced that their relationship has ended, triggering reactions online

Yul Edochie’s brother, Linc Edochie and his new wife, Yinka, have given netizens something new to talk about amid their family brouhaha.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the filmmaker openly distanced himself from his new wife's scandalous acts against May Edochie, his brother's estranged first wife.

Linc Edochie's new wife announces their separation online amid fight with May Edochie. Credit: @lincedochie, @mayuledochie

Source: Instagram

Linc issued a powerful and emotionally passionate statement decrying online harassment and emphasising his commitment to peace.

He further went on to highlight the importance of peace as a lone individual instead of being “in a union filled with landmines."

This was after Yinka released May Edochie's direct line to the public, adding that enough is enough.

She claimed that May has used her fans as an instrument against her and has been playing the victim instead.

In a new development, Linc unfollowed Yinka on Instagram as the woman apparently returned the favours.

A few minutes after that, Yinka took to her timeline to announce her relationship with actor Linc Edochie is over. This was less than one month after their wedding was announced.

She wrote:

“In all things we say thank you, Lord!! My relationship with Line is over. No hard feelings at all. I am very sad, but in all things we thank God.”

In another surprising twist, the abroad-based woman shared a picture of Linc Edochie, as eh hyped him and referred to him as her “Odoguwu”.

She said:

“God mega bless you Odogwu 🙏🏽❤️.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Linc Edochie and new wife’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iam_chichidike said:

"They are Pranking you guys ohhh this is not real. They did this so that May nation can back down from both of them 😂😂😂😂."

nellyflex123 said:

"Can’t find it in her page o Abi she delete am?"

augustinaariemi said:

"U sure say this two pple no dey play prank. May nation no trust them oo."

casseybeverly said:

"Linc please sir return her boot ooooo😂😂😂😂😂."

nenejones_esq said:

"That woman harbored intense hatred towards May all these years and just waited for the right time to unleash it. But May’s God said “not here!!!” She has alleged on her page that she was attacked spiritually.😂😂😂😂😂."

edithifeyinwafentzy said:

"God just save linc oooo 😂😂😂 if he made mistake marry that woman and cross to US that woman will kpai him before his time very anyhow woman."

clairenwosu said:

"She was becoming a commotion in the Internet space and so filled with toxicity. Someone they haven't married. Na waa."

Linc Edochie and Yinka unfollow each other as they fight May Edochie. Credit: @lincedochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie slams his brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice, as he asked if they were buying him data.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng