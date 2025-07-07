Uche Maduagwu has shared another video from his chat with Yinka Theisen after Linc Edochie dismissed speculations that he was reuniting with her

In a new video, Yinka, who revealed she was shocked by Linc's action, shared how she stood by him during a tragic experience

Yinka also shared what the Nollywood actor told her about his former wife Amaka, igniting more reactions online

Linc Edochie and Yinka Theisen's estranged relationship has continued to gain attention on social media as more details continue to emerge online.

After Linc dismissed the speculations about him and Yinka reuniting, a new video from her interview session with controversial actor Uche Maduagwu emerged online.

Yinka Theisen recalls how she supported Lince and the Edochie family. Credit: yinkatheisen/lincedochie

Yinka, who expressed shock at how Linc threw her under the bus, shared how she stood by the actor and his family during a tragic experience.

While she didn't share details of the tragedy, Yinka said she was Linc’s emotional support system

Disclosing how a close friend of Linc had contacted her, Yinka said,

"I don't know what Linc is doing, what Linc did to me I am shocked. This is a man, the family recently had a tragic experience and I was there for him, I supported him, in fact a lot of people don't know about this tragedy I am talking about, I will just leave it at that because it is a sensitive thing, bringing out a family secret that a lot of people don't know."

Yinka disclosed she started a relationship with Linc after he told of how his ex-wife Amaka Paula Lincoln-Edochie cheated on him.

Yinka Theisen make bold claim of what Linc Edochie told her about his ex-wife. Credit: yinkatheisen

"I started a relationship with him when he told him a sad thing about how his wife was sleeping around in Abuja with all the Alhajis, all these things I have text messages of. That she is weed head, she smokes weed every day and their last child who has seizures, she withdrew the medication. I supported him emotionally because I couldn't believe such an awesome man a woman would repeatedly cheat on him."

Sharing the video from his chat with Yinka, Uche Maduagwu wrote,

"Yinka Theisen reply Linc, shares very never heard before stories that Linc don't want Nigerians to know. It's so sad that despite what this good woman has done for Linc and Edochie family, he still came out on social media to reply to peoples comments saying his never going back to Yinka, bro, with what she told me privately that she did for you, how many women can do such for a man? I will not mention what she did in particular, but Linc you know if I open mouth talk am, Nigerians will know the real truth, but I'm going to respect Yinka and not say it here, God bless you my sister, Yinka, a woman like you deserves a standing ovation. "

The video of Yinka Theisen speaking with Uche Maduagwu is below:

Recall that Yinka, in a previous interview with Uche Maduagwu, spoke about May, Rita, and the Edochie family.

Reactions trail Yinka Theisen's comment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

dicksonadanne said:

"I said it,alot will come out."

chigeb1 commented:

"She talks too much , why will she tell you all she did for Linc? Relationship not up to 6 months and she is telling everyone what she did."

ladybee_tv commented:

"Who knows what Yul told Judy about Queen May? If linc told you whom he just met nasty things about his ex wife and you believe him? Have you seen any man who agrees that he contributed to his failed marriage especially when he need any sort of help or favours from a new woman?( emotional, financial, sexual etc). Now I feel bad for this Yinka."

ngfabs said:

"Well eventhou I’m starting to feel bad for yinka but now u understand how May felt, ur case is just a couple of weeks, imagine Mays for almost 20 years, sometimes we don’t know where it pinches till we taste those shoes, I hope u can just keep shut n stop talking."

