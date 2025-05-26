NAFDAC accuses social media influencer Very Dark Man (VDM) of inciting Onitsha traders to defy regulatory directives following recent drug market raids

The agency seized banned and substandard narcotics worth over one trillion Naira during raids in Onitsha, Idumota, and Aba, highlighting serious safety violations

Despite progress, some traders resist compliance, allegedly collaborating with influencers like VDM; NAFDAC urges law enforcement action and public support to fight counterfeit drugs

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has accused popular social media influencer Very Dark Man (VDM) of encouraging traders at Onitsha Bridge Head Market to defy federal regulatory directives.

The agency claims VDM shared videos urging traders not to comply with recent regulatory actions following extensive raids on open drug markets.

VDM May Face Another Arrest as NAFDAC Takes Action Against Influencer For Inciting Onitsha Traders

Source: Twitter

Prof. Christiana Adeyeye, Director-General of NAFDAC, warned on Monday that VDM’s conduct could violate the Cybercrime Act and called for thorough investigations by security agencies.

“These actions undermine public health efforts and must be addressed promptly,” she stated.

Extensive NAFDAC raids expose illegal drug sales

Between February and March 2025, NAFDAC carried out major enforcement operations targeting open drug markets in Onitsha, Idumota, and Aba.

The agency confiscated and destroyed banned, expired, and substandard narcotics valued at over one trillion Naira. Prof. Adeyeye highlighted the severe non-compliance with storage and distribution regulations in these markets.

“These markets lacked proper registration and failed to observe Good Storage and Distribution Practices, posing grave risks to the public,” she explained.

Following the raids, Onitsha market reopened on 9 March 2025 with more than 2,500 traders now complying with regulatory standards.

NAFDAC condemns defiance and calls for public support

VDM May Face Another Arrest as NAFDAC Takes Action Against Influencer For Inciting Onitsha Traders

Source: UGC

Despite progress, a minority of traders connected to banned narcotics continue to resist compliance and allegedly collaborate with influencers like VDM to foment dissent.

NAFDAC emphasised that these traders aim to distract from their illegal activities and evade accountability.

Prof. Adeyeye called on law enforcement to investigate the influencer’s incitement and reaffirmed NAFDAC’s dedication to public safety.

“The merchants of death peddling fake medicines will face the full wrath of the law,” she declared.

She urged Nigerians to support ongoing efforts to eradicate counterfeit drugs and ensure all medicines and medical products meet strict safety standards, warning that “public vigilance is vital to safeguarding health across the nation.”

NAFDAC confirms full list of banned items

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported the details of products affected by the NAFDAC ban on alcoholic drinks sold in sachets and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The banned items include alcohol in sachets below 200ml, as well as those in PET and glass bottles. The ban received commendation from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta Muslim Alumni (MAPAMA).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng