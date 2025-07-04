Actress Esther Sky has shown support for Cubana Chiefpriest alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati

In a recent video, Esther Sky was seen leading other people in protest demanding that Cubana Chiefpriest agree to Hellen Ati's demand

The video, which has left many Nigerian netizens talking, has also attracted the attention of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has become involved in the ongoing drama between Kenyan lady Hellen Ati and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest

Legit.ng reported that Hellen has consistently called out Chiefpriest, demanding that he undergo a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of her son, whom she claims belongs to him.

While the Nigerian socialite has not responded to Hellen's claim, he was recently reported to have filed a lawsuit against her.

Despite Chiefpriest's legal action, his alleged Kenyan baby mama has continued to call him out.

Esther Sky shows support for Hellen Ati

The Nollywood actress recently shared a video capturing her and some people with placards demanding that Chiefpriest agree to conduct a DNA test.

Esther Sky was heard saying that she and her fellow protesters do not want a war with Kenya.

"Cubana Chiefpriest go for DNA test, bring our Kenya brother home. We don't want war between Nigeria and Kenya. Go for DNA test," she said in the video.

Tagging Cubana Chiefpriest, his associates Davido and Tunde Ednut to the video, Esther Sky wrote in a caption,

"@cubana_chiefpriest pls go for dna test and bring our Nigerian brother home, mazitundeednut pls tell Cubana to bring our Kenyan brother home @davido pls advice cp to go for dna test."

The video of Esther Sky, others protesting is below:

Esther Sky also shared a screenshot of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama's reaction to the protest video.

See Hellen Ati's reaction below:

Reactions trail protest against Chiefpriest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many issued warnings to Esther Sky. Read the comments below:

young_mayor09 commented:

"You go learn the hard way! Just watch and see."

alex_igor9008 commented:

"You get sense at all this lady."

sesay2274 said:

"Esther I like you, but this thing u are doing is not good the law will bite you ooo, don’t come and cry on social media, cubana chief prist is ur brother regardless of anything just advise like a sister, if u listen okay."

hog_wigs said:

"You for just use this Energy protest for Nigeria make government do something about the high cost of living in the country."

de_grace_empire commented:

"You need to arrest this girl @cubana_chiefpriest this total nonsense."

okekecynthia_ wrote:

"How much you pay those J0bless Pipu… One of your worker Dey hide her Face oo, No pay her her balance."

kambili560 said:

"I don’t understand. When has impregnating someone and refuse to do dna become a crime. You all should know that it’s because it’s a rich and influential man that it’s in the picture. So what is the crime here. Be careful oooo ma Make u no go land urself for trouble. VDM case na small because say he get mouth ooo."

Hellen Ati reacts to Chiefpriest's lawsuit

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Hellen Ati reacted after Chiefpriest filed a lawsuit against her.

Hellen expressed her dissatisfaction with his attempt to silence her voice. Hellen affirmed that he should be in jail for all the emotional abuse he put her through.

