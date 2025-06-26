Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has continued to trend on the Nigerian internet amid their paternity saga

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian socialite allegedly filed a lawsuit against the Kenyan lady who has refused to surrender

In a new update, Hellen Ati leaked a series of WhatsApp and Instagram messages she had with the nightlife entrepreneur over her son, igniting reactions online

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has broken down in tears as she continues to urge the Nigerian socialite to accept his supposed son.

This comes after news surfaced that the businessman had filed a lawsuit against Hellen for allegedly having a child for him.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama shares old conversations from both instagram and WhatsApp. Credit: @hellen_ati, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In response, Hellen Ati doubled down on her assertions, insisting on a DNA test.

A recent video she posted showed her in tears as she begged Cubana Chief Priest to carter for the boy.

She leaked a series of WhatsApp and Instagram messages in which she confronted Chiefpriest about the young child, but he kept denying her, claiming that he didn’t know her from anywhere.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jacintabae779 said:

"But from the chat she posted.. He was insisting he has never met her.. This is not even about him denying the child, he is clearly saying he has never met this woman..

jasminee_royale said:

"If he doesn’t know her, then how did she end up in his WhatsApp? Where did she get his number from? And he didn’t block her like immediately baba was replying on different occasion ok o."

kemmi.0 said:

"which name should i give the baby is sending me into orbit😂😂😂😂."

_mizkay_ said:

"He doesn’t want the baby from the unset and you still kept and carried it for 9months…"

Hellen take care of your child!

official_don_triple said:

"Omon in as much I want to believe he’s not the father, to clear ur name and shout her up, just do DNA and move past her."

yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition wrote:

"Helen, enough already. You don’t trap a man with a baby and then play the victim‼️ Children aren’t bargaining chips, and parenthood isn’t something you force on someone because of their bank account. Be real with yourself‼️ Bringing a child into the world should be a shared decision, not a strategy. No child deserves to be used as leverage, and no one should be guilted into parenthood. At the end of the day, the child deserves love, not all these drama 🎤 #truthhurts #accountabilitymatters."

ugogbeoyibo_nwadiuto said:

"The truth remains that she chose to have a child through him bcos she felt it was a way to elevate her from poverty,she has other children but chose to be consistent with calling pascal out…You made yourself a single mother trust me,u can’t force a man to be a father ."

thisis_ijay said:

"The lady sef looks like chief priest😂DNA is the only answer because the child looks like the both of them."

oyinniwura1 said:

"What if he is saying the truth and she’s just someone that is obsessed with him. What if that’s not his baby?"

Hellen Ati continues to drag Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @hellenati

Source: Instagram

Hellen Ati reacts to Chiefpriest's lawsuit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hellen Ati reacted after Cubana Chiefpriest filed a lawsuit against her.

She expressed her dissatisfaction with his attempt to silence her voice. Hellen affirmed that he should be in jail for all the emotional abuse he put her through.

Furthermore, Hellen Ati accused Cubana Chiefpriest of hiding the support she’s supposed to receive from willing individuals, while still refusing to acknowledge a paternity test.

Source: Legit.ng