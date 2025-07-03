20-time English Premier League winners Liverpool have mourned the passing of their striker Diogo Jota

The 28-year-old was involved in a car accident involving his younger brother Andre on Thursday morning, July 3

The club has promised to support the family of the Portuguese star during their trying times

Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota died in a car accident in Spain on Thursday morning, July 3.

The 28-year-old was travelling in the company of his younger brother, Andre Silva when the incident occurred in the Zamora region of Sanabria.

The firefighters attended to the accident scene on the A-52 highway, known as the Palacios de Sanabria, after the vehicle caught fire.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool at a Premier League match against Aston Villa in Birmingham, England. Photo by Peter Powell - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool release statement on Jota

English giants Liverpool FC have expressed shock over the demise of their striker Diogo Jota.

According to the club's official website, the six-time UEFA Champions League winners said they received the news with sadness ahead of next season.

Liverpool revealed that they will not make any statement and respect the privacy of his family, friends, and teammates.

The club promised to provide his family with their full support. It read:

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Diogo Jota's football career

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 for €44.7 million. Since donning the Reds’ jersey, he featured in 182 matches, netting 65 goals and registering 26 assists, per Transfermarkt.

He helped the Reds secure three major honours: the Premier League in 2024-25 under Arne Slot, the FA Cup in 2021-22, and the League Cup in 2021-22.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool FC at the UEFA Champions League Final match against Real Madrid CF at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Football clubs pay tribute to Jota

Legit.ng compiled reactions from football clubs across Europe. Read the below:

@Everton wrote:

"We are devastated by this tragic news. Everyone at Everton is sending their thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva. ❤️💙."

@BarrowAFC said:

"All of here at Barrow AFC would like to send our deepest condolences to Diogo’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time. 💙."

@RealSporting added:

"Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Sending a lot of strength during this difficult time.

"#RealSporting."

@bromleyfc said:

"The thoughts of everyone at Bromley FC are with the friends and family of Diogo and everyone at Liverpool FC ❤️."

@WBA added:

"The thoughts of everyone at West Bromwich Albion are with Diogo and Andre’s family, friends and loved ones, as well as all associated with Liverpool at this desperately sad time.

"May they rest in peace. 💙🤍"

Portugal football federation pay last respect to Jota

The Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) stated that they are devastated by the death of Diogo Jota.

According to Daily Star, PFF will hold a minute's silence ahead of their national team match against Spain as a sign of respect. The statement read:

“The Portuguese Football Federation has asked UEFA to hold a minute’s silence ahead of our national team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship on Thursday.

Zimbabwe football star dies at 29

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zimbabwe football was thrown into mourning on Sunday morning, June 29, after an ex-international passed away in an auto crash.

The road accident happened along the Zvishavane-Filabusi road, which claimed the lives of two others, who are yet to be identified.

