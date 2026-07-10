Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and other Nollywood stars will headline ' Black Market' , a new feature film set for a record-breaking premiere

The producers are targeting over 50,000 attendees at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos in a bid to rewrite Guinness World Records history

If successful, the event will surpass the current world record of 43,624 people watching a film in one location

Nollywood is preparing for what could become one of the biggest moments in its history as Rixel Studios has announced plans to attempt a Guinness World Records title with its latest feature film, Black Market.

The highly anticipated movie, starring popular actors including Lateef Adedimeji and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, is expected to make history when it premieres at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, on September 26.

Lateef Adedimeji and Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman will headline Black Market, a new feature film set for a record-breaking premiere. Photos: Linda Ejiofor/Lateef Adedimeji.

Source: Instagram

According to the organisers, the premiere is not just about unveiling a new movie but also about putting Nigeria and Nollywood on the global map with an ambitious record attempt.

Producers set sights on Guinness World Record

Rixel Studios disclosed that it plans to gather more than 50,000 people in one venue to watch Black Market.

If the target is achieved, it will surpass the existing Guinness World Record of 43,624 people, which was set in 2015 during the screening of Felix Manalo at the Philippine Arena in Ciudad de Victoria, Philippines.

The movie is being produced in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, Signet Ring Studios and Switch Visuals Production.

Nora Awolowo speaks on the vision

Speaking about the project, Rixel Studios founder Nora Awolowo described the initiative as another bold step for the young production company following the release of its debut feature film, Red Circle, in 2025.

She explained that the team had learnt valuable lessons from its first cinema project and wanted to continue exploring fresh ideas capable of pushing Nollywood to greater heights.

According to her, innovation remains one of the studio's biggest goals.

Chief Content Officer of FilmOne Studios, Ladun Awobokun, described the Guinness World Records attempt as more than just a film premiere.

She noted that it presents an opportunity to showcase the creativity of Nigerian filmmakers before a global audience.

Similarly, Damilola Osikoya, Chief Executive Officer of Switch Visuals Production, praised the initiative, saying it demonstrates what can happen when young creatives combine bold ideas with determination and teamwork.

Beyond the record attempt, Black Market has already generated excitement because of its impressive cast.

The film features Lateef Adedimeji, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Ibrahim Yekini (Itele D Icon), Scarlet Gomez, Omowunmi Dada, Teniola Aladese, Susan Pwajok, Uzor Arukwe, Folagade Banks, Tomiwa Tegbe, Andrew Yaw Bunting, Shamz Garuba and Adeoluwa Akintoba.

Shot in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the movie is directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay from a screenplay written by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed and Gimsay.

Read Nora Awolowo's post about the upcoming Black Market movie here:

Lateef shares secret to winning Mo Bimpe's heart

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actor Lateef Adedimeji shared the simple relationship principle that helped him win the heart of his wife, actress Mo Bimpe.

The movie star made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, where he spoke about love, friendship, and how their relationship quietly grew behind the scenes before they shocked fans with their wedding announcement in 2021.

According to Lateef, the secret was simple: he advised people to marry their friends.

Source: Legit.ng