More pictures of items found in Sean “Diddy” Combs’s house have been released by the police as the singer serves his jail term

In the widely shared post, cartons of baby oil, ladies’ high heel shoes, and lingerie were among the items seen

Fans were surprised by the revelations and asked questions, curious about the purpose of some of the items

American rapper and singer Sean John Combs, better known by his stage name Diddy and formerly known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, has continued to trend online following his arrest and detention.

The superstar was arrested a few months ago in connection with alleged racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Fans react to the pictures police released linked to Diddy. Photo credit@johnsonbabyoil

Source: Instagram

According to People, items allegedly used by the singer for bedroom activities included cartons of baby oil, mostly Johnson’s products.

Authorities also discovered plastic bins containing 31 bottles of Astroglide lubricant, which were allegedly used during his marathon bedroom sessions. Adult toys and lingerie labelled "Popsi Lingerie" were also reportedly found.

Other items found in Diddy’s house

Other startling items recovered from Diddy's home include a pair of red high heels, black and silver heels, and mobile phones stuffed inside a Balenciaga boot.

Agents also reportedly found a Gucci bag containing white residue that tested positive for substances including ketamine, as well as small bags of pills that tested positive for MDMA and Xanax.

Fans react to the discovery

Fans of the embattled music star expressed disappointment over the nature of items found in his home.

While some questioned what Diddy was using the products for, others mocked him, particularly over the multiple cartons of baby oil discovered.

Some joked that he was the reason the price of Johnson’s baby oil had skyrocketed in the market.

Fans question Diddy over items found in his house. Photo credit@diddy

Source: Instagram

Recall that during the height of Diddy’s controversy, a video of Nigerian singer Burna Boy with the American star resurfaced online.

This prompted ridicule from fans, with some asking how much baby oil Diddy might have used on him.

Meanwhile, his longtime critic Speed Darlington released a diss track titled Baby Oil, where he dragged Diddy and mocked Burna Boy over the alleged connection.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to a post about Diddy

Reactions have trailed the post made about the music star. Here are comments about it below:

@king__amarula commented:

"Dem dey use the korkor shoe do wetin exactly?"

@edeani_jnr commented:

"Popsi lingerie ke."

@_symplyj__ shared:

"No wonder Johnson baby oil come dey very expensive."

@big_tasha_x stated:

"He’s obviously addicted to wild fantasies."

@mjstouch__luxury said:

"Had heels incase she comes with flats."

@unstoppableabt reacted:

"Ur oil will never run dry, someone say amen there."

50 Cent fires shots at Diddy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, rapper 50 Cent ignited controversy by explaining why he avoids attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

In a viral video, he suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events, leading him to steer clear of them.

This marked another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng