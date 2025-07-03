Diddy cleared of sex trafficking, racketeering, but faces jail over lesser pr*stitution charges, with the judge saying he poses a danger to society

His Lawyer said a 2-year jail term is likely as the shocking "Freak Off’ trial ends in partial conviction

There were emotional scenes in court as the music exec turned businessman reacted to the mixed verdict.

Music mogul and hip-hop icon Sean “Diddy” Combs may have dodged a life sentence, but he’s not walking free just yet — and according to his legal team, he could be staring down a two-year prison sentence.

On Wednesday, a U.S. federal judge in Manhattan ruled that Diddy will remain behind bars while he awaits sentencing, despite being acquitted of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied Combs’ request for bail, citing the disturbing nature of the evidence presented during the seven-week trial

Partial conviction sends shockwaves

While Diddy was cleared of three major charges, including racketeering conspiracy and trafficking, the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in pr*stitution, lesser charges but still criminal, reports Reuters.

According to legal sources close to the case, his lawyer expects the judge to hand down a sentence of up to 24 months.

In the courtroom, Diddy remained expressionless as the decision was read, while a family member seated behind him hung their head in disappointment.

But just hours earlier, he had sparked a moment of joy after the not-guilty verdict on the major charges.

Combs said with confidence, prompting cheers from his supporters:

“I’m gonna be home soon. Thank you, I love you.”

Shocking testimonies behind trial

The trial, one of the most high-profile celebrity court cases in recent years, centered on allegations made by two women: R&B singer Cassie Ventura and a second accuser referred to in court as Jane.

Both women alleged that Combs coerced them into participating in so-called “Freak Offs” — sexually expl*cit, drug-laced encounters involving male sex workers at luxury hotels, with Diddy allegedly watching, recording, and even participating.

Testimonies revealed harrowing details, including threats of revenge p*rn and financial manipulation. Prosecutors painted a picture of a manipulative celebrity using fame, money, and fear to control vulnerable women.

Diddy’s fall from top

Once one of the most powerful men in American entertainment, a billionaire, party king, and tastemaker, Combs’ reputation has taken a massive hit.

The verdict, although not as devastating as it could have been, has nonetheless shaken the industry.

His defense team maintains that the guilty verdict was based on circumstantial evidence and plans to appeal the judge’s bail denial.

Obama's name mentioned in Diddy's trial

Former President Barack Obama was unexpectedly referenced in the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The revelation surfaced during courtroom testimony from David James, Combs' former personal assistant, who detailed widespread drug use at the rapper's infamous ‘freak off’ parties.

James testified that A-list celebrities often indulged in Percocet and ecstasy, with some taking pills moulded into the shape of the former president's face. However, James did not state that Obama had ever attended these gatherings.

