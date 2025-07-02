Halle Bailey is having a lit summer as she was recently spotted with a mystery man while on vacation

The mother-of-one, who is currently in a child custody battle with her ex, was seen kissing and getting cosy with her 'fling'

Photos from the scene immediately went viral as fans shared their mixed reactions to the recent development

Halle Bailey's been making waves with her new romance amid her ongoing custody battle with ex DDG.

The "Little Mermaid" star was spotted enjoying a luxurious yacht getaway in Italy with her mystery man, and the photos are undeniably steamy.

Chloe Bailey's sister Halle spends time with new man. Credit: @hallebailey, @ddg

Source: Instagram

The couple was caught kissing, swimming, and lounging together, sparking speculation about their relationship. Although, Bailey hasn't confirmed anything, but the chemistry between the duo seemed intense.

See the post here:

Halle has been locked in a heated custody battle with DDG, with allegations of domestic violence and abuse flying back and forth.

The singer made claims DDG assaulted her in front of their son, Halo, resulting in a chipped tooth and physical bruises.

Meanwhile, DDG denied these allegations and even shared alleged text messages from Bailey, painting a different picture.

Reactions as Halle hangs out with mystery man

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@theveganfoodgod said:

"If she’s moved on why make it this difficult for DDG to see his child? Somethings not adding up."

@jhaboom_nonguided said:

"One thing about Us Aries, We gon MOVE TF ONNNNNN!!! 😂😂😂😍😍😍."

@runway_billionaire said:

"Why I feel like somebody was hired to take these pics 😂."

@thelovelytaytiona said:

"Isn’t DDG dating India? Why yall mad at Halle? I’m confused."

Chloe Bailey's sister Halle seen with mystery man amid custody battle. Credit: @hallebailey

Source: Instagram

@theonealsway said:

"Even Peter Parker would have a hard time getting these shots for the daily bugle.. 👏😂."

@bvbe.xoxo said:

"So DDG can have India twerking on him and acting like a couple but Halle can’t pop out with her man? Y’all love a double standard."

@thetaragold said:

"If you are done with your ex , move on to the next 🎵."

@destoog said:

"She ain’t have to bring the baby to Italy if u was gone be with a man on a baecation. DDG could of kept him."

@itsamberbria said:

"It gives she paid for those paparazzi because she tired of seeing him out with Indialove. Because to many angels for them not to have seen that drone flying around lol."

@claudia_azul81 said:

"Mmhmm she picked the right time to coincidentally pop out with a new man… that ain’t my issue, go off momma. But the way these pics are coming about on the day dude has his visitation gives odd vibes and I see her a lil different."

DDG plans to move to Lagos

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, American rapper and YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, aka DDG hinted at relocating to Lagos, Nigeria, citing dissatisfaction with life abroad.

Fans on X reacted with a mix of humour and anticipation, with some joking that Lekki babes.

DG and his son Halo in Lagos, sparked further buzz about his potential move and ties to Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng