Popular entrepreneur Chioma Goodhair (born Chioma Ikokwu) cried out to the public over the situation of her store

The businesswoman arrived at her shop on January 2 to see that the entire building had been demolished, with police officers on site

Videoing the irreparable damage she met, one of the uniformed men rushed her intending to hit her until people intervened

Popular entrepreneur Chioma Good Hair (born Chioma Ikokwu) is currently in a messy situation after her store was demolished.

On January 2, the businesswoman, who is a bosom friend of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, captured the damage done to her goods with several police officers on site.

The now-viral clip caught when one of the policemen threatened to strike Chioma Good Hair while she confronted them.

The hair boss could be heard narrating how the police came to her Lagos shop and revealed plans to demolish it.

According to her, none of her employees, including herself, attempted to confront the police when they made known the sad news.

She revealed that she had ordered a truck to pack the things out of her store in preparation for the demolition exercise. Until she got to her office today to see that her store building had gone without the authorities giving her enough time to evacuate.

While she was narrating, in the video, one of the uniformed officers bumped into her to hit her.

Chioma resisted, and with the help of the people around her, they stopped the policeman from physically attacking her.

Chioma Good Hair sports reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tee_jeaps:

"This is so unfair. Chioma works so hard and she doesn’t deserve this. No one deserves this."

thamaniii_:

"Chiefs of llara kingdom have started?"

pacioti7:

"Just when you start to think of visiting Nigeria more often after Detty December, it reminds you not to try it."

okm_herbal:

"How is she still speaking this calmly? 😢 You can imagine? And I can bet no notice was given!"

mims_ali:

"Ha! This is terribly sad! How do you do this to someone’s whole business and still try to physically assault them??? Woow."

obaksolo:

"Did anyone noticed that none of the Polive have their Name Tag on their Uniforms. All pulled out on both the Male and Female. @benjaminhundeyin is this OFFICIAL?"

theyinx:

"That business has been there for years. How did it suddenly become illegal over night?"

