P Diddy's fate is expected to be known this week as the verdict on four of the five counts against him has emerged

Following the recent update, there were speculations that P Diddy risks a sentence that could keep him behind bars for life

The latest update, as many await the ruling on Diddy's case, has stirred reactions from many social media users

Popular American rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' fate is expected to be revealed this week as the 12 jurors in his sex-trafficking trial continue their deliberations.

According to the reports, the jury reached a partial verdict on Tuesday, July 1 in the sex trafficking trial of Diddy.

A partial verdict has been reached in Diddy’s sex trafficking trial. Credit: Paras Griffin/gettyimages

However, the jury has been unable to agree on the most serious charge the music star is facing, racketeering.

A note from the jury to Judge Arun Subramanian did not disclose if the verdict on four of the five counts against Diddy was guilty or not guilty.

“We have reached a verdict on counts 2, 3, 4, and 5. We are unable to reach a verdict on count 1 as we have jurors with unpersuadable opinions on both sides,” the jury note said.

New update on Diddy's trial leaves many talking. Credit: diddy

Count one is the racketeering charge, which accuses Diddy of being the ringleader of a criminal organisation that forced women into coercive sex marathons with escorts.

The Mirror UK reported that it carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

In addition to racketeering, Combs faces two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation for purposes of prostitution.

Reactions to Diddy's trail

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the update on Diddy's trial. Read the comments below:

Lisa Ortiz Kusmiez commented:

"Verdict =Life Without Baby Oil."

Elisia Feasey commented:

"Bet those inmates can’t wait for the p diddy “ freak offs” whoo hoo."

Joanna Eydmann commented:

"After watching the video by the lift I hope they throw away the key - he s an animal."

Diana Coleman said:

"Jury's still out on other charge. He may be found not guilty on the charges big name lots of dollars."

Aimee Louise Williams-Holland commented:

"They’re back in court tomorrow as they haven’t decided the verdict on count 1 Rico charges they have til the 3rd."

Jack Hollywood said:

"No baby oil in prison mate good luck."

Peter Glass reacted:

"I know South Park will be making fun of the situation around P. Diddy."

Vincent Andrews said:

"Hopefully a life sentence and hopefully he drops the soap at least a dozen times in the showers that will serve him right."

Putin Ngeno said:

"Justice has been served to those affected.this guy is a dangerous monster."

What agents found at Diddy's mansion

According to a federal indictment, weapons, drugs, and evidence of the “freak offs” that Diddy was believed to have hosted were found.

Among the things found at Diddy's house were more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and/or lubricants.

