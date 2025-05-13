Sean Diddy Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has been involved in the new twist that emerged in the rapper's case

On May 12, 2023, it was reported that the rapper used to make his associates do nasty things to her at his 'parties'

Fresh reports have it that the 38-year-old singer and dancer has testified against him in his trafficking trial.

Cassie Ventura has made headlines after it was reported that she testified against her ex-boyfriend, Sean Diddy Combs.

The singer, who was previously in a relationship with Diddy, recalled the alleged violence she says she suffered repeatedly during her time with the American rapper, who has been behind bars since he was arrested in September 2024.

Cassie narrates how Diddy used to beat her in court. Credit: @cassie_fien, @diddy

Source: Instagram

According to Inner City Press, Cassie, who’s currently pregnant, was first asked to confirm her age and occupation for the court, as well as the length of her and Diddy’s relationship, which spanned up to 10 years.

Subsequently, she spoke about arguments she and Diddy had during their time together, with Cassie alleging that these arguments would result in violence.

According to TheShadeRoom, Cassie also reiterated while testifying that she had no choice in those moments, as she didn’t know what 'no' could turn into.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Cassie's court appearance

Read some reactions below:

@tayherrin said:

"Before you small minded people who hate women try to defend anything she says remember we watched a snippet of camera and even that snippet was vile."

@exiled_pharaoh7 said:

"Prayers for Cassie."

@sydneeyaustralia said:

"She was an accomplice."

@imnyceee said:

"Diddy need to sue for his 30 million back I thought they settled how can she testify after receiving payment?"

@play7otto said:

"Not gon lie, other than the Domestic Violence everything else seemed consensual.. but ima mind my business I’m not a lawyer."

Cassie narrates how Diddy used to beat her in court. Credit: @cassie_fien, @diddy

Source: Instagram

@laiiiland said:

"Whew he going to prisionnnnnnnnnn."

@malibustaci322 said:

"It’s sickening how many females in this thread are saying she was complicit."

@marcodevil.13 said:

"Ain’t no woman deserve to go through the things she did, I don’t care how freaky you is."

@miss_aishakenya said:

"Everyone saying Cassie took the money and still took him to court. Cassie sued Diddy in a Civil lawsuit…This is a Federal case, brought on by the state and Cassie is a witness. Two separate things."

@big.baaby said:

"I hate that y’all are acting so dense and insensitive in these comments.. this man was her MAN and her manager at the same time so YES she went along with just about anything he said.. she was in love for and manipulated at the same time!"

@therealstassi23 said:

"I really feel for her right now 😢 This is so sad and heartbreaking that she has to constantly relive this trauma."

Video of Diddy Assaulting Cassie at California

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, P Diddy now Diddy topped trending lists on X once again due to the allegedly physically abusive relationship with Cassie.

In 2023, Cassie settled out of court with Diddy after bringing forth a lawsuit over abuse that spanned over a decade.

Social media was ablaze once again after a new video from 2016 of Diddy attacking Cassie went public.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng