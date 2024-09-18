Rapper Diddy has remained a topic of discussion on social media following he was taken into custody

Details of what was found at Diddy's home after it was raided by federal agents have been made public

The recent update has caused uproar across social media space including among Nigerians as many queried what the rapper was doing with what was found at his home

American rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs has found himself in more trouble with the laws after details of items found at his mansions in Miami and Los Angeles during a raid by federal agents were made public.

According to a federal indictment, the agents found weapons, drugs, and evidence of the “freak offs” that Diddy was believed to have hosted.

The 54-year-old rapper was also accused of running a “racketeering conspiracy” by having “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals.”

The indictment stated that women and sex workers recruited by Diddy and his staff were forced to participate in “freak offs,” for sexual performances directed by the rapper and often recorded.

Among the things found at Diddy's house included more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.

What people are saying about Diddy

Following the recent update, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from Nigerian netizens as they queried what Diddy was doing with baby oil and lubricant. Read their comments below:

bdon123:

"Gud question....burna should come n explain. Bt wait no be burna sing if dem wan fck u for yansha make u no lie down."

shaqfu:

"Hian. Puff Daddy has entered it oh. Chai."

slavaukrani:

"R. Kelly..... You will never walk alone. Diddy is Coming."

tuoyoojo:

"Wahala Over 1000 lubes and also Baby oyel for one man to use!! So na to dey burst people yansh nine this one like Chai.....this world don finish If them send am go prison, those hefty homosexual go return the favour."

Allblack:

"1000 bottles of what? That is for over 10,000 rounds why didn't he discard all that stuff all this time?"

50 Cent shades Diddy

Legit.ng recalls that rapper 50 Cent explained why he avoided attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

The ace rapper suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.

This marked another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct.

