Pastor Bolaji Idowu has shared his take about ladies who are eager to step into a relationship and the things they ask God for

In a video which surfaced online, he noted that such ladies ask God for godly men however, when they get the man, they never demand for bibles

He shared the best thing to demand from such men and compared them to what non-born again Christians ask for

The senior pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, Bolaji Idowu has taken a swipe at ladies, who ask God for godly men and make other demand from men.

In a video making the rounds online, he noted that ladies will pray that God should give them godly men. After God must have answered their prayers, anytime they step out with their men, they usually demand for iPhones.

The clergy was accused of fraud weeks ago in a video said that such ladies, who want godly men, must demand for bibles instead of phones.

He disclosed that such men will lay them on the altar of sacrifice, like ungodly men do.

According to him, even if such ladies want to be ungodly in the course of their relationships, the men will correct them by telling them they only express the love of Christ.

Pastor Bolaji Idowu makes comparison

Making a comparison between what ungodly men and godly men do with ladies, the clergy said that the ungodly will lay ladies on the altar of sacrifice and deal with them.

The cleric, who was supported by his congregation, added that before such men can put the ladies on the altar of sacrifice, the ladies must have demanded for money and other material things.

What fans said about Bolaji Idowu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what the clergy said. Here are some of the comments below:

@capitalhaykayphotography:

"Them don leave the chat room but some still dey dey twist and defend this scattered table."

@iamnwaka:

"There’s Bible inside iPhone nawww…different versions sef."

@ibt.eehaj:

"There’s bible inside the phone na."

@gidigrav:

"Thank God my babe no be alimajiris gf."

@veevee_official:

"Because i already have a bible."

@tilewa_tsc:

"All versions and types of Bible can be downloaded on the iPhone na."

@mornaiqhomes_and_interior:

"I hope y'all know. It's majorly a youth church, and besides, the church needs to talk about relationships because the majority of the problems we have are the sexual immorality pollution. So the church needs to talk more about marriage and relationships."

@ebonytina_:

"These days the teachings are only around relationships, Man this … woman that… where’s salvation, redemption and building a relationship with God, hearing from God, godly living etc."

@thistolulope:

"Only if Pastor B knows that pole stars are in this church."

Pastor Bolaji Idowu addresses ladies

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had addressed ladies desiring to have godly and financial stable men as partners.

According to him, those women are not after a man's money, they are simply ensuring that they won't feed the men in marriage.

Sharing his take about women, he disclosed that a lot of women look older than their actual age in marriage because of the financial burden they bear.

