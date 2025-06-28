Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - A traditional worshipper clashed with a pastor inside a commercial bus popularly called Danfo in Lagos state.

The traditionalist accused the Christian pastor of condemning his religion and way of worship.

Traditionalist says he got angry when the pastor started insulting his ancestors to promote his religion. Photo credit: @dammiedammie35

In the trending video, the traditional who filmed the disagreement told the pastor to preach to the Israelite and not him.

Nigerians react

Engr Precious Marvellous

Watch as native Doctor and Pastor displaying their talent inside bus going to Lagos Island.

Funny enough,

No different between the two.

One uses Goya Oil to Deceive while the other uses Alcohol and Cola nut to Deceive 🙄

🏃🏃🏃

Nigeria is like Zee World Extraordinary Everyday 🤣

Ebenezer Olusola

When you're preaching and someone is being used by the devil to interrupt it. Stop, pray over the little word of God you've preached and handover everything to the Holy Spirit. By this the name of the Lord will be glorified.

Simon S. Magani

Nothing wey frustration no dey cause for this country 🤣

Abdulrasheed Kogi

I don do this thing before while I was serving in Osun state. My journey from Okene to Oshogbo, this man no allow me rest. People should understand that in a commercial vehicle, other passengers have right to tranquility and not everyone traveling is a Christian or Muslim. Imaging reciting Quran aloud in a commercial vehicle?. Other Muslims in the bus may not even find it palatable.

Nwanne Ijeh

I think this preacher is getting it wrong.

We are called to evangelise and not to argue.

Akande Oladapo Valour Jey

All those mobile preacher too dey doo. I boarded taxi with one last week.Me that was broke and my anger level was above 100%. The moment he started Preaching, I retorted angrily " una no go ever talk to us about about how to make money, na Preaching everytime, shey dem tell you say their is someone that hasn't heard about Jesus or Muhammed before? Rest make everybody follow who they prefer "

In another video, the man explained the reason for his outburst against the pastor in the bus.

He said:

“I got angry when the pastor started insülting my ancestors to promote his religion. Only a b@stard child will keep quiet when they are insult!ng his parents. Must you go against another person's spirituality to sell your religion?"

