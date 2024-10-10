Nigerian social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse has made a return to Mohbad's case amid his clash with EFCC and Bobrisky

Recall that the cause of the late singer's death remains unknown despite several efforts to unravel the truth

In a fresh video shared on social media, VDM recalled that the late singer has still not gotten justice while spilling other details

Nigerians did not expect to see VeryDarkman, whose real name is Vincent Otse, revisit the case concerning the death of the late singer Ileriouluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad, whose one-year death anniversary was just marked recently, died a painful death on September 12, 2023, and was hurriedly buried barely 24 hours after his mysterious demise.

Since the tragic incident, several efforts by his family, the authorities, and other parties involved to unravel the mystery behind his death have proved futile.

What VDM said about Mohbad's former boss

While reconsidering the case, VDM shared a new video in which he stated that Mohbad had still not received justice.

He claimed that the deceased's former boss, Naira Marley, and his friend, Sam Larry, were aware of how he died but failed to take necessary action.

VDM also recalled that despite Mohbad suffering several ill treatments from them, only one such incident made it online in a "cropped" video. In his closing remark, he made bold claims about the friends, adding that they knew how the singer died.

Watch the video here:

VDM's new revelation trends online

Some reactions to VDM's new video were recorded below:

@zizi_perfection:

"VDM is always restless if he doesn't do a video..... phoolish boy."

@dunma_:

"The young man sang his pains and intimidation. We saw the parents kneeling to beg . Dev!lish man."

@wizzyblaq:

"For same case u spoil."

@misss_carolynemorgan:

"Can you shussh you ruined it all."

@mabiakuomasan:

"Benin people no they mumu like this ooo, make una go look for this boy pale oo."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Can you just shut the fvck up????????? Were you not among the people who turned everything upside down????? FVCKING MANIPULATOR!!!!"

@babyluxe.ng:

"This guy definitely has main character syndrome. He’s obsessed with being the centre of conversation."

VDM shares evidence

Meanwhile, Verydarkman shared evidence about Iyabo Ojo's awareness of what led to the death of the late singer Mohbad.

The social media critic showed how Iyabo Ojo has been logging into Mohbad's widow Wunmi's Instagram account.

According to the VDM, Iyabo Ojo has posted on Wunmi's behalf, a claim that has caused a buzz online.

