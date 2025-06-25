A young Nigerian woman made an emotional U-turn, says she wrongly judged activist, VeryDarkMan

In a viral clip, she admitted she used to dislike him for talking too much,” but now sees him as Nigeria’s voice

Her apology came after VDM protested with unpaid FCT teachers and school pupils in Abuja

A Nigerian lady has posted a heartfelt video apologising to controversial activist and social media figure, VeryDarkMan (VDM). She admitted that her previous dislike for him was misplaced.

In the viral clip, the young woman revealed that she never liked VDM and often criticized him for being “too loud” and “talking about things that didn’t concern him.”

But after witnessing his recent activism, especially his participation in the protest by unpaid FCT primary school teachers and pupils in Abuja, she had a change of heart.

The lady's apology came after VDM protested with school pupils in Abuja. Photos: @theverydarkman/Ig

The woman, visibly emotional, said:

“I owe VeryDarkMan an apology. I never liked the guy. I asked myself why, and I came up with reasons like he talks too much, or that a man shouldn’t talk like that or get involved in things that don’t concern him. And I felt ashamed of myself.”

She continued:

“He is actually speaking about things that concern all of us. Things affecting us. When I saw him in that school uniform, protesting with those students and teachers because they haven’t been paid, I was touched.”

Her apology wasn't just about VDM—it also turned into a passionate rant against the Nigerian government and misplaced priorities.

“I'm sure the salaries of those FCT teachers combined are not up to what these politicians spend on nonsense. A state gave a church N30m when hospitals are in terrible condition. Why? VDM is calling out these people. He’s doing what many of us are too scared to do. And there I was, criticising him when I should have been cheering him.”

See the video here:

Netizens react to the lady's apology to VDM

Social media users reacted to the lady's reactions.

@NaijaCritique_001 wrote:

"She talk truth sha. Most of us judged VDM before listening. The guy get loud mouth but na facts."

@_BlessedRichie shared:

"I no like VDM before too but now, I dey see say the guy really dey fight for common man."

@AdaobiVibes stated:

"Respect to this babe for speaking up. E no easy to admit you were wrong in public."

@Nwachinemelu reacted:

"You dey abuse person wey dey risk him life for people wey government don forget. Now you see am"

@MrHotTake247:

"This is why I always say—na we be our own problem. VDM dey speak truth, una dey call am clout chaser"

The lady says her initial hatred for VDM was misplaced. Photos: @theverydarkman/IG

