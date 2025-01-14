Nigerian actress Stella Damasus has made shocking revelations about her family's background during the Biafrian war

The talented thespian disclosed this in a video interview with popular media personality Ebuka Obi Uchendu

According to her, her family used to bear Ojukwu as their surname but was forced to change during the Nigerian Civil War, as she revealed why

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus has shared a touching and historical revelation about her family name.

The movie star, during a media chat with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, revealed that her family previously bore Ojukwu, as their surname.

Stella Damasus shares her family history with Ojukwu. Credit: @stelladamasus, @biancachukwuemekaodumegwuojukwu

During the civil war, her family changed their surname to "Damasus" in order to evade persecution by Nigerian soldiers in Asaba, Delta state, a location that was known for severe violence and atrocities.

She said people assumed they were related to the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra during the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970).

Stella Damasus emphasised the extent to which her family went to protect themselves during the civil war.

"My family name was OJUKWU, but it was changed to DAMASUS during the Civil War to avoid being attacked by Nigerian soldiers in Asaba, Delta state."

In a previous report, Nigerian social media users were happy to see Stella Damasus finally share glimpses of her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin's 20th remembrance.

The actress reportedly inherited a N3.5 billion trust fund left for her two children by her ex-husband, which left social media buzzing.

She took to her official social media page and shared a video of her kids' father's remembrance event.

According to blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK), the movie star recently relocated to Nigeria from the US and collected the money her late husband's family kept.

SDK claimed that after Jaiye died, the Aboderin family opened a trust fund named the Estate of Jaiye Aboderin and fixed an account for their two daughters in a bank.

The money accumulated to N3.5 billion in 2024 and the actress, who has been living in the United States, relocated to the country recently to access the funds. SDK's sources confirmed that the Aboderins were no longer signatories to the account, and the money now belonged to Stella's daughters, who are adults. However, their mother will supervise the account.

Stella Damasus' history spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Mr abara:

"Not surprised. This is the same reason many Igbo people in Delta, Rivers, and Edo still vehemently deny being Igbo. I guess it's a generational trauma stuff."

Ellleriote:

"Is Damasus abi Damascus not her late/1st husband's name?"

Segun adekun:

"So Stella Damascus is originally an Igbo woman."

mma:

"Amazing!!! I didn't even know she was Igbo."

theboheiam:

"Hmmm me I was even thinking it was Damascus. Wow."

dss_express:

"Ikwerre man will soon come to say his name us eze okechukwu but he is not igbo."

Weightloss_gain:

"So many people changed their surnames during the war. It was for survival. Gladly, she's setting the record straight."

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Stella showed her emotions as she remembered Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of her late husband with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him long after his death.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience as she thanked her family and friends who supported her throughout.

