Actress Sonia Ogiri claimed she received a divine message for Simon Guobadia before his troubled marriage to Porsha Williams

She claimed she received a divine message from God about Simon's marriage months before it happened, but was ignored

Netizens reacted with mixed feelings; some supported her spiritual message, while others accused her of clout chasing

Nollywood actress Sonia Ogiri has set social media buzzing after revealing that she had received a spiritual warning for Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia before his botched marriage to American reality TV star Porsha Williams.

Ogiri, in a new Instagram post, claimed she received a divine message from God about Simon's marriage months before it happened, but was ignored.

Actress Sonia Ogiri claims that her message to Guobadia about marrying Porsha was ignored. @soniaogiri/@porsha4real.

To prove her point, she shared a screenshot of a direct message she sent to Simon on April 1, 2024, stating that God had used her as a vessel to deliver a warning to him.

In the message, she humbly wrote:

“I’m just a normal lady that hears GOD sometimes. If you will listen to me. Have a great day.”

Captioning the post, Sonia added:

“GOD chooses who He wants to use. I feel so sad for this man Simon, not because I know the whole truth, but because I had a message for him and Obi Cubana’s wife. I personally sent both of them messages with my verified account and told two of my friends about it. This was long before his marriage which GOD was clearly warning him.”

Sonia stressed that her intentions were pure and not driven by clout or attention:

“We joke about everything even when we should give a listening ear. I don’t care about getting messages for anybody because I’m concerned about myself, but when He chooses to send me, I tell the people regardless. Me posting this isn’t for him to respond anymore because the deed has been done. I just want other people to learn from this.”

See the screenshot here:

Netizens react to Sonia Ogiri's post:

The post triggered a wave of reactions online. While many applauded her spiritual sensitivity, others dismissed the gesture as vague and attention-seeking.

@de_banks1 wrote:

“Most people don’t understand the work of the Holy Spirit… Speak when you have to. It’s important. You have so many people’s lives to save.”

@cherish.972 said:

“He will not respond... The red flags were there. You marry your ex-wife’s bestie, how? If you want us to tag him here, we will.”

@1stladyijay added:

“People don’t listen when God uses others to speak. They think you’re too small to hear from God.”

However, not everyone was convinced.

@makeup_remover_n_more criticized:

“This doesn’t mean anything. There was no message. You could’ve said what God told you instead of sounding vague.”

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia ended their marriage in early 2025. Photos: @porsha4real/IG

Porsha Williams breaks silence on divorce of Guobadia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Porsha Williams has finally opened up about her divorce from her billionaire ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, in a recent interview.

In the interview, she expressed a sense of relief that her divorce was finally behind her, stating that it had been a surreal experience.

Porsha added that she was content with how things had turned out, feeling relieved not to be in constant conflict anymore, as it helped her avoid being in a defensive mindset.

