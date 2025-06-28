Davido caused a stir in Ibiza as he blasted foreign security over the alleged harassment of his team

Former BBNaija housemate Kiddwaya was robbed of €70,000 in 2024 during a luxury vacation in Ibiza

Erica, Toke Makinwa, Yemi Alade, and others have also been hit by shocking incidents ranging from theft, break-ins, and robbery across Europe and Africa

From A-list vacations to red carpet events, it’s easy to believe Nigerian celebrities are living the dream abroad. But behind the glamorous reels and first-class flights lies a disturbing reality—they are being targeted.

In recent years, several Nigerian stars have suffered theft, harassment, and near-death experiences while traveling overseas.

From Ibiza villa heists to London pickpockets, these 7 shocking incidents reveal a dangerous pattern that fans can’t ignore.

1. Davido confronts Oyinbo security in Ibiza

In June 2025, Davido made headlines after confronting Spanish bouncers in Ibiza who allegedly manhandled members of his crew. The singer took to Instagram to vent, accusing them of racial profiling and disrespect.

The viral video sparked widespread reactions, with fans demanding better protection for African celebrities abroad.

The incident came shortly after another Nigerian star, Kiddwaya, revealed he had been robbed in the same city, adding fuel to the fire.

2. Kiddwaya’s €70,000 Ibiza robbery

BBNaija star Kiddwaya shared a chilling experience of waking up in his Ibiza villa in 2024, only to discover he had been robbed. The thieves made away with €70,000 and a luxury Birkin bag. He warned other wealthy Nigerians that locals in Ibiza work with insiders to target high-profile visitors, suggesting it wasn’t a random attack.

Kiddwaya’s first robbery in Ibiza reportedly happened in 2022, making the 2024 incident his second heist in the same location.

3. Erica Nlewedim robbed at Zara store in London

In July 2022, BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim was shopping at Zara in London when she discovered her money had been stolen from her bag.

Another shopper also reported the same experience. Erica’s story drew sympathy and anger online, with fans lamenting the rise of smart pickpockets in major UK stores.

4. Toke Makinwa robbed during London wedding trip

Still in 2022, media girl Toke Makinwa was in London to attend Rita Dominic’s wedding when she was robbed of all her valuables.

Though details were scarce, she said the theft happened at her accommodation. Fans called it yet another example of Nigerian celebrities being watched and preyed upon abroad.

5. Yemi Alade’s hotel room burgled in Abidjan

Yemi Alade travelled to Côte d’Ivoire in late 2022 for the Creative Africa Nexus event. Just minutes after stepping out of her hotel room, her belongings—especially cash—were stolen.

The incident raised security concerns in African hotels, especially those hosting high-profile guests.

6. Niniola robbed in South Africa

In 2018, singer Niniola was eating at a McDonald’s outlet in South Africa when armed robbers stormed in.

Though she wasn’t harmed, members of her team were robbed of phones, jewelry, and cash. It was one of the most frightening experiences for the singer abroad.

7. Damilola Adegbite’s phone tracked to China

Nollywood star Damilola Adegbite shocked fans when she revealed that her phone and cash were stolen during a 2025 London vacation.

A few days later, she received an Apple alert that her phone had been activated in China, fuelling fears that celebrity theft may now be linked to international criminal networks.

