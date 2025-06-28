Paul Pogba has faced a doping ban, a terrifying extortion plot involving a family member and allegations of witchcraft

Injuries nearly derailed his career, and controversy often followed him off the pitch

Pogba is back, signing a two-year deal with a Ligue 1 club and chasing redemption

Paul Pogba’s journey through football has been a rollercoaster of triumphs and tribulations, and his recent move to AS Monaco marks a bold new chapter for the French superstar.

Legit.ng dives into the saga of a football player who has faced doping bans, family betrayals, and spiritual controversies, yet continues to chase glory on the pitch.

Paul Pogba's football journey from 2016 to 2025

In 2016, Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus for a staggering £89.3 million, a world-record fee at the time. Expectations soared, but injuries and inconsistent performances plagued his stint.

Fans adored his flair, yet critics often pointed to unmet potential. By 2022, Pogba sought a fresh start, . His second spell in Turin, however, unravelled too quickly.

Injuries restricted him to just eight Serie A appearances, and off-field chaos soon overshadowed his talent.

The most shocking twist came in March 2022, when Pogba found himself at the centre of a chilling extortion plot.

Masked men, including childhood friends, held him at gunpoint in Paris, demanding €13 million. Pogba initially agreed to pay, but he later refused, sparking a legal firestorm.

He filed a complaint with Turin prosecutors in July 2022, accusing his own brother, Mathias Pogba, and others of orchestrating the scheme.

Mathias took to social media in August 2022, posting cryptic threats and vowing to reveal “explosive” secrets about Paul.

Among the claims? Allegations that Paul consulted witch doctors to cast a spell on teammate Kylian Mbappé. The accusations stunned the football world, blending family drama with interesting spiritual undertones.

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things," Mathias Pogba said on Twitter.

"In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public.

"If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus.

"If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side."

French and Italian authorities launched investigations, and by September 2022, Mathias faced detention in connection to the extortion case.

He was released under judicial review that December, but the rift between the brothers deepened.

In December 2024, a French court sentenced Mathias to three years in prison, with two years suspended, for his role in the plot. He now serves the remainder under house arrest, monitored by an electronic bracelet. Five others involved received sentences of up to eight years, closing a dark chapter in Pogba’s life.

Paul Pogba tests positive for banned drug

On the field, Pogba’s troubles only grew. In August 2023, he tested positive for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which is considered a performance-enhancing substance and banned by World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). This was after Juventus’ match against Udinese, triggering a provisional suspension.

The Italian anti-doping tribunal handed down a four-year ban in February 2024, a blow that left Pogba contemplating retirement.

“I thought about it,” he admitted later, “but my love for the game wouldn’t let me quit.” Hope flickered in October 2024 when the Court of Arbitration for Sport slashed the ban to 18 months, paving the way for his return in March 2025.

Juventus, however, had moved on. In November 2024, the club mutually terminated Pogba’s contract, leaving him a free agent.

Speculation swirled about his next move, and in June 2025, AS Monaco threw him a lifeline. The Ligue 1 side signed Pogba to a two-year deal, offering the 31-year-old midfielder a chance to rediscover his magic in a familiar French football landscape.

"After Le Havre, Manchester United and Juventus, Paul Pogba will now play for AS Monaco and discover the French top flight," AS Monaco said in a statement.

Pogba will join former Manchester United player, Mason Greenwood, who was ousted from the club following a relationship scandal.

Paul Pogba's return to football

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported Pogba's return to football, and even Champions League in an earlier post.

Pogba described his return to football as a second chance, one he intends to fully embrace.

“Everyone is human and we all have feeling. When I was hit with a four-year ban, it was then I realised what life is.

“Star boy Paul Pogba, the world-famous guy is no more. People were seriously avoiding me. I used to get invited to fashion weeks and events like that but they all stopped."

