Former Super Eagles star Wilson Oruma was lured into a fake oil deal by fraudsters introduced by a Nigerian pastor

The 1996 Olympic champion battled a two‑year breakdown after discovering the scam and receiving no help

Despite his financial ruin, Oruma’s CV still boasts a FIFA U‑17 title, Ligue 1 medal with Lens and a glittering Super Eagles career

For Wilson Oghenekevwe Oruma, captain of Nigeria’s 1993 Golden Eaglets and a hero of Atlanta ’96, retirement in Lagos should have been a chance to enjoy the fruits of an 18‑year career.

Instead, in late 2012, the former Marseille midfielder accepted a private invitation from a well‑known Nigerian pastor who claimed to have “God‑fearing investors” eager to offload oil blocks at a discount.

At a second meeting, the pastor introduced a group of sharply dressed men whose pitch sounded irresistible: an initial stake would be multiplied several‑fold within months, Daily Post reports.

Trusting the pastor, Oruma pumped in roughly ₦1.2 billion, savings drawn from European investments and match bonuses.

From investor to victim

The promised returns never arrived as phone calls went unanswered, update meetings were stalled, and the account into which the funds had been wired went dormant.

Already feeling disgruntled, Oruma confronted his spiritual mentor, and the pastor denied responsibility, insisting he was “only a conduit, not a business partner.”

The sudden betrayal and financial free‑fall proved too much for the former Super Eagles midfielder to handle alone.

Friends and family recall Oruma talking to himself, suffering violent mood swings and clashing with his wife at their Victoria Garden City home.

According to Tori.ng, for two years, he reportedly slipped in and out of treatment, visiting hospitals, therapy centres and more churches, while close friend and a former team‑mate shielded him from the public eye.

Seeking healing and moving forward

With help from the Nigeria Football Federation, which included him as an observer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Oruma slowly reclaimed stability.

He has since chosen a low‑profile life in Lagos, rarely appearing at high‑society events and reportedly mentoring youth players in local academies on an informal basis.

While legal avenues to recover the lost fortune remain stalled, Oruma’s football achievements, third‑place finishes at the 2002 and 2006 AFCONs, a Ligue 1 title run with Lens, a Coupe de la Ligue medal at Sochaux and the 2009 Coupe de France triumph with Guingamp, keep his name etched in Nigerian sporting history.

Today, the once‑dazzling midfielder, who competed with Austin Jay Jay Okocha in Nigeria’s midfield, has slowly faded away from the spotlight after his ordeal that emptied his life savings from professional football.

Truth about Oruma’s mental illness

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on May 4, 2024, a Facebook user, Opobo Hype Man, shared a collage of former Nigerian internationals and 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist Wilson Oruma with an unkept person, describing him as a before and after image of the former Super Eagles star.

However, the image has been fact-checked and confirmed to be misleading.

The post has generated thousands of comments and shares. Some Nigerians appeared to believe the claim, while others disagreed.

