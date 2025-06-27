Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare was spotted hanging out with Burna Boy’s ex-crush Sophia Egbueje in Lagos

Sophia previously accused Burna Boy of failing to buy her a Lamborghini after a one-night stand

The new link-up with Arokodare has sparked dating rumours and reactions online among supporters

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has found himself at the centre of social media buzz after being spotted in Lagos with popular model and socialite Sophia Egbueje.

Sophia recently made headlines following a dramatic fallout with Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, accusing him of not keeping his promise to buy her a Lamborghini after a one-night stand.

The new video, trending on X (formerly Twitter), shows Sophia and Arokodare enjoying a night out in Lagos.

From fine dining to a glamorous show, the duo looked very comfortable together, setting tongues wagging online.

Shared via Sophia’s Instagram stories, the clips have since gone viral.

With fans already tagging Sophia “Burna’s Lambo girl,” many are now speculating whether Tolu is her new flame.

From Burna Boy’s fallout to Super Eagles star

It has not been long since Sophia went public with shocking claims about her alleged brief romance with Burna Boy.

In a leaked voice note, she accused the Grammy winner of reaching out to her through a club owner and making promises he did not keep, particularly a Lamborghini she claimed he offered but never bought.

According to the Daily Post, Sophia claimed she later paid for the luxury car herself after being frustrated by Burna Boy’s lack of follow-through.

She also accused her friend Ama Reginald of encouraging the encounter and later betraying her trust.

“Burna keeps giving excuses,” Sophia was heard saying in the recording. “So I blocked him and paid for the Lamborghini myself.”

While the drama with Burna still lingers, fans are now watching her next move closely, especially with Arokodare now in the mix.

What did Tolu promise this time?”

The public outing between Sophia and Tolu has already sparked intense online reactions.

Arokodare recently made headlines for scoring his first goal for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Russia, and now it seems he’s scoring off the pitch as well, at least in the eyes of social media users.

Some fans joked that Tolu should “be careful” while others warned him not to make any Lamborghini-level promises.

“This one way just start won run faster than him senior colleagues,” one fan tweeted.

“Who knew what this one promised her this time,” @RhydaAntetokoun posted.

“The girl sha wan collect this lambo by any means,” @WaterDsg also tweeted.

“Who knows the name of the car she will ask him to buy 😂😂😂,” Peace maker posted.

While neither party has officially confirmed they are dating, their cosy outing suggests something more than friendship may be brewing.

Arokodare cast teammate Victor Boniface

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as seen in a video trending on TikTok, Boniface and Tolu Arokodare were in a hotel room in Russia before flying to Nigeria.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was seen packing bundles of ₦500 notes in a bag.

The Belgium-based striker hailed him and told fans to bill him now, and Boniface looked unconcerned by what his colleague was saying.

