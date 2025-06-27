Prankster and Skit maker Trinity Guy has again expressed his love for Afrobeats star Davido

Trinity Guy, who is a die-hard fan of Davido, shared a video of his bedroom with different large posters of the singer on the wall

The skit maker's video and pictures showing his love for Davido have quickly gained attention online

Prankster-turned skit maker Trinity Guy, whose real name is Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, recently caused a stir after he shared videos and pictures to show what his bedroom looked like.

Trinity Guy, who is a die-hard fan of Davido, showed large posters of different pictures of Davido posted in his bedroom.

Skit maker Trinity Guy reveals his deep love for Davido by sharing a video of his bedroom covered in Davido posters.

While he is yet to meet Davido despite tagging him in many of his posts, Trinity Guy has named himself the number one biggest fan of the With You crooner.

Trinity Guy, who said he dreams about the singer, added that he is hopeful of meeting Davido in reality.

"I am Davido’s No. 1 biggest fan in the whole world, no arguments! Even though I haven’t met Davido in real life yet, his pictures are all over my room. I dream about him, we talk, we even eat together in my dreams. That alone gives me strong hope that one day, I’ll meet him face and have a good conversation. NOTE 👉 I have a BIG Crazy Surprise coming for Davido and all 30BG fans worldwide, and I seriously can’t wait to share it!" he wrote in a caption.

Davido's die-hard fan shows his bedroom decorated with OBO posters.

Slide the post below to the videos and pictures Trinity Guy shared to express his love for Davido:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Trinity Guy inked his body to show his love for Davido.

Reactions trail Trinity Guy's love for Davido

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens appealed to Davido to respond to Trinity Guy's post. Read the comments below:

jamiu_azeez1 said:

"@davido pls help us attend to trinity abeg a very die hard fan."

justlyriczzzz wrote:

"You and Davido just like speed and Ronaldo … never stop I’m sure he knows and will acknowledge you soon."

midemoore001 reacted:

"Even me wey they share same birthday date with @davido no love am reach this Egbon 30bg for life."

iamthreenity said:

"Big shoutout to my brother @iamtrinityguy , once he's focused, you can't shake him , no result in quitting."

ricchard_9 said:

"Make we beg Davido on behalf of this guy u self don try."

dollypizzle001_ commented:

"Bro you haven’t met with him yet? You’re the only OBO fan I know. Bro you need to meet him in person. People wey nor reach you self don see am."

abeyzee_ologo1 said:

"@davido don't tell me you don't see this man since dis years?no be today OBO comedy."

ennygold1 said:

"You don get fame na, you can get Davido through his friends, or meet with Chief priest, go his bar, you are famous, he will attend to you or dm Lati. The love choke o 😍 If peller can meet David, even do live with him, Davido is a humble guy, he will definitely not ignore you if you go through the right channel."

Trinity Guy recreates Davido's video

Legit.ng also reported that Trinity Guy made headlines after he did a remake of Davido’s Aye video.

Davido's Aye video shot 10 years ago by music producer Clarence Peter saw Trinity Guy demonstrate his love for the singer.

A day after Davido’s 32nd birthday, Trinity Guy shared his remake of the Aye clip and compared it to OBO’s music video from 10 years ago.

