Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has once again found himself at the centre of online controversy after a seemingly harmless tweet turned into a war zone on social media.

On Wednesday, June 26, 2025, amid the intense anti-tax protests that rocked Kenya, the singer posted a short message of support via X (formerly Twitter):

“Peace and love to Kenya”

While many saw the post as a diplomatic gesture of solidarity, one user, identified as Biggest Mack, didn’t hold back in his criticism of the DMW boss.

The critic accused Davido of hypocrisy, claiming the singer enjoys the benefits of political corruption in Nigeria while Kenyan youths fight to hold their leaders accountable.

Big Mack wrote:

“Peace and love to Kenya? Youths like you are trying to change the system in Kenya, but you are dining with Nigeria’s president. With your dad and uncle, all for the personal benefit of your family. You should be ashamed of yourself!”

The post immediately went viral, triggering a flurry of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Netizens exchange words over Davido's tweet

Some X users defended the Timeless crooner, arguing that celebrities are not responsible for leading political change, especially in a country where those who speak up often face harsh consequences.

@SoloJah1 tweeted:

“This is funny. You expect the rich to start the revolution for you? The bad country favours them. When Nigerians are ready, we’ll stop expecting celebs to lead protests.”

Others saw merit in the criticism, especially in light of Davido’s close family ties with top politicians. His uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is currently the governor of Osun State, while his father remains a highly influential billionaire.

@Nightmarichy added:

“If Nigeria worked, there wouldn’t be 30BG or FC armies always online to defend mediocrity. The elite are benefitting from the rot, simple.”

But defenders like @OzunuGustavo lashed out at critics, calling the outrage baseless:

“Davido posted peace and love — you posted bitterness. Must be hard watching someone successful while you rot in your irrelevant corner tweeting like a bitter ex. Touch grass.”

Other users used the opportunity to call out Governor Adeleke's performance in Osun, claiming Davido's silence on local governance shows a clear bias.

@Harkinola8 wrote:

“His uncle almost finished a term, and they can’t point to one achievement. They use PR to cover nonsense. Adeleke is the worst governor right now.”

