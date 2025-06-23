Nigerian singer Davido fired back at a Twitter troll who called him out for trying to impress his fans

This is coming hours after the singer accused Hi Ibiza staff of attacking his team, a claim that’s yet to be publicly addressed by the club

While some 30BG loyalists praised Davido’s transparency and style, others accused him of overexposing his private life and being “jobless.”

Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has clapped back at a troll who mocked his extravagant Instagram Stories from Ibiza, Spain.

Davido, who’s currently vacationing with his 30BG crew, including Asa Asika and Cubana Chief Priest, has been flooding his social media pages with clips and photos of their all-white parties, yacht cruises, luxury shopping, and fine dining.

But one unimpressed X user threw shade, posting:

“If you go through this thread, you'd think this guy is a blogger. I know what happened is sad, but I just feel all these posts shouldn’t be coming from his personal IG account. His IG story is a mess, who's he trying to impress or show his doings”

Not one to back down, Davido spotted the jab and issued a sharp clapback.

He responded:

“It’s called a ‘holiday’ but you wouldn’t know sh*t about that”

This latest drama is coming on the heels of a serious allegation Davido made just hours earlier.

The singer accused security staff at Hi Ibiza nightclub of allegedly attempting to harm him and his crew during an incident on Saturday night.

He wrote:

“@Hiibizaofficial security just tried to kill me and my team!!! All of y’all goin down!!!”

Though details remain sketchy, the singer posted a photo of club staff and promised more updates. The club has not stated as of the time of this report.

See the tweet here:

Fans react to Davido’s clap back

The exchange quickly ignited mixed reactions on social media.

@Chimaizuobi stated:

“Social media will make a random Twitter user teach Africa’s most-followed IG user how to use IG.”

@AjMachalaa wrote:

“Na once you go know say Davido dey jobless. So you sit down dey read full thread?”

@honest30bgfan_ reacted:

“Your own no pass make you dey broke shame your fans. Na our fault say dem no fit afford am?”

@DavidoHeir commented:

“Abeg ignore them!! Lifestyle wey their papa no fit afford na why dem turn to haters.”

