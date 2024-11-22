Nigerian skit maker Trinity Guy has gone to great lengths to express his love for singer Davido on social media

The content creator did a remake of one of Davido’s classic music videos, Aye, and was able to replicate the actions in the original clip

Trinity Guy’s remake of the classic Aye music video drew the attention of many netizens, and they all dropped hot takes

Nigerian skit maker Abdullahi Maruf Adisa, aka Trinity Guy, is making headlines after he did a remake of Davido’s Aye music video.

The original Aye video was shot 10 years ago by music producer Clarence Peter. To demonstrate his love for Davido, Trinity Guy made sure to do his version of the popular video.

A day after Davido’s 32nd birthday, Trinity Guy shared his remake of the Aye clip and compared it to OBO’s music video from 10 years ago.

Fans react as Trinity Guy remakes Davido's Aye music video. Photos: @iamtrinityuy, @davido

Just like in the original video, Trinity Guy replicated the village setting and was seen standing and singing on a cassava farm, just like Davido.

In the caption of the video shared on his official Instagram page, the skit maker said he was proud of himself and his team for the work.

Trinity Guy also got his triplet siblings to feature in his own version of the video as they played some parts.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Trinity Guy remakes Davido’s Aye video

Trinity Guy’s version of Davido’s Aye music video left many fans impressed. Several of them commended him for nailing the concept. Read some of their comments below:

Iam_donsolar777:

“This is pure and Undiluted Love you have for our Greatest, Obo, Baddest, @Davido. Of course, you are not doing bad for yourself, @iamtrinityguy, abeg take your flowers . 😍❤️🔥”

Callmewyzee:

“Omo guy u Dey try 👏.”

Eniola_ajao:

“One of my favorites jam of all time💃🏻🥰 This is super creative 👏👏 Well done bro ❤️.”

aremooba_:

“Wetin David need again to approve you as his #1 fans😳 I expect him to follow you and show love by now.”

Mz__trinity:

“See me smiling while watching the video 😍😍I love it 💯💯nice one blood.”

Mamame_nani:

“This is beautiful.”

Zikky_beauty_empire:

“Nice one dear 👏.”

Tunde Ednut begs Wizkid FC on Davido's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian blogger Tunde Adekunle, aka Tunde Ednut, caused a stir with his message to Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s fans, on Davido’s birthday.

Tunde Ednut called for a ‘ceasefire’ from Wizkid’s fans.

On his Instagram page, Tunde Ednut called on Wizkid’s fans to join in and celebrate OBO and stop their insults, at least for that day.

