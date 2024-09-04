Nigerian prankster Trinity Guy has shared photos of his triplet siblings on his official social media page

The public figure who is known for his extravagant pranks posted adorable photos of his sister and brother rocking matching outfits

The photos of Trinity Guy’s triplet siblings sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens with some of them asking questions

Nigerian prankster Maruf Abdullah Adisa, aka Trinity Guy, has unveiled his triplet siblings on social media, to the delight of fans.

On September 4, 2024, the socialite, who is known for his sometimes extreme pranks, posted a series of photos of himself with his brother and sister on his official Instagram page.

Trinity Guy wore a matching Ankara outfit with his lookalike brother, while his sister wore traditional green attire with matching headgear.

The prankster accompanied the photos with a caption asking fans if they had ever seen beautiful triplets. He also told netizens what names they could call him and his siblings.

He wrote:

“Have you seen beautiful Triplets before? You can call us,IBETA,ETA OKO,OMO META,Triplets 🤣🤣🤣.”

Fans react to Trinity Guy’s triplet siblings

Trinity Guy’s photos with his other two siblings got many fans talking. A few of them had no idea that the prankster was a triplet. Read what they had to say about the photos below:

scrupulous__bayo:

“Where the stubborn one dey abegy😹.”

siimiisolaa:

“Beautiful.❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ojubabe1:

“She is beautiful 😍.”

Peacedaniella:

“Na today I go no my village people 😂.”

Shecanic_ng:

“30bg triplets ❤️.”

way_up_101:

“You can easily identify them , look their forehead ; one deh pray well well the other nah once in a while 😂.”

Lollipopcakesnevent:

“Kudos to the mother .. that woman is a hero .. 3 children at ones .. she shall live long to reap the fruit of her labour insha Allah.”

Joke_glow1:

“I want triplets 😍.”

badboi_offset_:

“So you be three? Or nah whiny 😒”

Laobee_ranking:

“Why una dress con resemble newspaper like this ? 😂 But na trinity dey the left side.”

