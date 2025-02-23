Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, have celebrated their marriage milestone on social media

On February 22, 2025, the movie star shared a heartwarming video from their civil wedding ceremony to mark the occasion

Sharon Ooja accompanied the video with sweet words dedicated to her man and how he has changed her life for the better

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja has warmed hearts with her first civil wedding anniversary post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the Nollywood star posted a throwback video from her and her husband, Ugo Nwoko’s civil wedding ceremony. In the clip, the couple were all smiles about the big step they were taking to forever.

Nigerians react to Sharon Ooja and husband Ugo Nwoke's first wedding anniversary. Photos: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Sharon Ooja then accompanied the video with a caption where she heaped praises on her husband, Ugo Nwoke. According to her, the past year was filled with God’s mercies and their civil wedding ceremony is one she would never forget.

The actress wrote:

“Happy wedding anniversary to us❤️(civil wedding )…. it’s been over a year of Gods mercies and kindness to us …these videos are from our civil wedding ceremony a day I’ll never forget ever 🥰🥰all I I can say is thank you Jesus for everything , for being so kind and merciful to us 🥰🙏.. for You are truly the giver of all things good and perfect… ,thank you my Igbo king for changing my life in so many ways beyond words ,for being such an open and honest person ,for loving me with a love so genuine .. my partner in all things 🥰🥰 .. with the God of the angel armies on our side, directing and protecting us its till infinity baby ❤️”

See her post below:

Reactions as Sharon Ooja and husband mark 1st anniversary

Sharon Ooja’s first civil wedding anniversary post made the rounds on social media and netizens shared their thoughts:

Actress Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke clock one year in marriage. Photos: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Naigbo_' said:

“Now now una dn reach one year. Una say make I no go marry 😂.”

Midesglobalrealtors said:

“Now now wow how time flies, congratulations 🎉🍾🎈🎊.”

Trishreke said:

“Keep on winning King and Queen!!😍”

Mamaibeji_ogaranya wrote:

“She’s updating the naysayers o.”

Preshlenas wrote:

“I like as the man no gree do social media 😂.”

_belinda___25 said:

“His last bus stop 😂.”

Cryptoqueen3 said:

“Wow one year already . Congrats o.”

Omaghs said:

“She supposed dey thank Nigerians for making this man stay this long.”

Imperialbae wrote:

“And they said this handsome Dude is 50 years ? Nah lie.... if he is truly 50 years then he is the most handsome 50 years old guy I have ever seen. They children will be so fineeee, infact, they will be heavenly.”

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

