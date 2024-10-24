Talented Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her husband are still in the business of peppering haters on social media

The duo, whose wedding ceremony rocked the internet a couple of months ago, are away in Pueri Rico on honeymoon

Sharon shared several pictures and videos on social media, showcasing lovely moments with her man

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke have gone on honeymoon again for the umpteenth time since they married.

The beautiful movie star is obviously obsessed with her man and her marriage and never hesitates to let the world know.

Sharon Ooja teases fans with new pictures on IG. @sharonooja

Considering the backlash she suffered during her wedding to the Abuja billionaire, one would expect the beautiful movie star to tone it down, but she keeps giving haters back.

A recent social media post suggested that he had jetted away on another honeymoon. As stated in her caption, Sharon told the public he had gone off again with her Odogwu silencer, this time to Puerto Rico.

Sharon Ooja wrote:

"Honey mooning with my silencer,my glow up is real 🥹🤭🥰…Thank You for all you do king 😍 🤣🤣🥰🥰 this week is only for love 🥰🥰doing what I do best in the last slide🤣 🥰💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻#loveunitesus24 Mrs Nwoke🥰"

See post below:

Fans tease Sharon ooja

Read some comments below:

@iambisola:

"This is like the 3rd Honeymoon. How many more before the year runs out dears ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@kunleremiofficial:

"Honeymoon Part what is this? We can’t keep count!"

@deyemitheactor:

"Ah! WOG what are you doing in that last video??? 😳🙆🏽‍♂."

@derinfromisaleeko:

"Single people haven't rested this year 😢😂."

@thejessiewoo:

"Love is sweeeeeet oooooooo."

@oliveemodi:

"Sharon! Sharon! Sharon! How many times did I call you?😩. Weather is too hot and you’re increasing the heat 😩😂. Love the glow for you girl😍❤️."

@___mkt01:

"See what you’re doing to someone’s son!! Is this fair 😫😫😫 pls dash me your bag 🥹🥹."

@oganiru__:

"If you look at the last slide, you’ll see me on the floor as the tile 😍."

SDK makes claims about Sharon Ooja's marriage

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding to billionaire Ugo Nwoke raised side discussions among netizens.

Celebrity blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) took to her page to spill details about the groom.

Nigerians had mixed feelings about what SDK had to say, with some blasting the blogger.

