Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has sparked massive reactions online with a comment she recently shared online

The comment is coming days after her husband's ex-wife went on social media to call him a devil, serial cheater, and a woman beater

In her comment, Sharon Ooja shared that she's unrepentant and unapologetic about her decision to be Ugo Nwoke's fourth wife in the space of ten years

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has been at the centre of a major social media storm over the last few days after marrying Verizon boss Ugo Nwoke.

Some messy information about Sharon Ooja's husband has made its way to social media days after their wedding, which has not been a pleasant sight.

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has sparked massive reactions online as she finally reacts to the allegations levelled against her husband. Photo credit: @sharonooja

One of the people who took to social media to share some devastating information about Ugo Nwoke was his ex-wife. She claimed that Sharon Ooja's new husband is a woman beater and isn't a billionaire as popularly claimed to be.

She also noted that he is relatively broke and not close to being a billionaire and shared details about Ugo's previous marriages.

Ooja doubles down on her choice of partner

Hours after her husband's ex-wife went online to levelled some devastating allegations against him, Sharon Ooja has finally reacted to them.

In a post on her page, the actress noted that she was unrepentant and unapologetic about her decision.

See Sharon Ooja's post that stirred anger online:

Reactions trail Sharon Ooja's comment

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Sharon Ooja's post:

@official_beccabams:

"Nobody is dragging it with you sis. We are only saying you married a red mountain.. Our prayers are with you Sharon. Hopefully, as we have dragged your husband, he will do right by you."

@nefertiti___000:

"We know baby! Let Holyspirit guide you! Love and light."

@quintessential_ogeh:

"Osu!! You no go relax now."

@walkingtrophy02:

"Children of God shout hallelujah."

@ebubeed:

"Child of God, child of God...well let your major fruits show it and prove it, not you shouting and shouting."

@nyinyechi0:

"Okay Sharon. We’ve heard you."

@east_africans:

"Im here to tell you we don’t care."

@nengi_07:

"Ok sister Sharon, it’s beginning to give Pickme. We don hear. Congratulations to you & Mr. Nwoke."

@nuelababe2:

"I don’t know you gurl but take a hiatus from social media and enjoy your marriage."

@lois_juliak:

"We are only concerned oo sis after all na de two of you de leave inside the house wish you well."

Sharon Ooja’s wedding interior decor wows many

Sharon's wedding ceremony took over the internet barely a few hours after Afrobeats superstar Davido's traditional wedding to his longtime partner Chioma Rowland Adeleke buzzed online.

Video from her gorgeous wedding hall reception made the rounds online, leaving fans and netizens with no choice but to compare it to all other recent celebrity marriages.

In the event premises yet to be occupied by the guests, extravagant decorations with chandeliers added to the magnificent appearance.

