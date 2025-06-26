Nollywood actress Ini Edo has caused a stir on social media over her recent visit to a Buddhist temple

The movie star, who was on a trip to Thailand, shared a series of photos and videos of herself at the temple

Ini Edo revealed that she prayed for Nigeria at the Buddhist temple, and her post raised mixed feelings among netizens

Nigerian actress Ini Edo has caused an online stir over her recent visit to the Big Buddha Temple in Thailand.

The movie star updated fans about her experience on her official Instagram account, where she shared a series of photos and videos of herself at the temple.

Ini Edo was spotted posing before a big Buddha statue before she walked around and explored the temple. However, that was not all. The movie star explained that she made a wish for Nigeria while at the location.

According to Ini Edo, one of the things she enjoys the most about travelling is getting to explore different ways of life of people, including food and religion. The movie star stated further that she had always been captivated by the Buddhist religion, which made her visit the Big Buddha Temple while in Thailand.

The actress wrote:

“Greetings fam! My favorite thing about travelling is getting to explore diverse cultures, food, religion and ways of life as a Tourism enthusiast.I have always been intrigued by the Buddhism religion so I went on to visit the Big Buddha Temple..I sha made a wish that Nigeria will get the healing we so desperately need 🙏 .. Twas indeed an experience 🙏 and yea , Thai food makes me feel sooo at home 💃🏽 spicy and fresh😜 Love ya❤️”

Reactions as Ini Edo visits Buddhist temple

Ini Edo’s visit to the Big Buddha Temple in Thailand as well as her prayer for Nigeria while at the location, stirred a series of mixed feelings among some Nigerians. While some netizens were impressed by the actress’s exploration, others raised concerns about her worship of other gods. Read some of their comments below:

Realwinnerbeautyempire said:

“Go and read your Bible, exodus 20.1 to 5 to 10,,, this is where you will find the 10 commandments of God.”

Ms.denora said:

“Elegance in every slide 😍.”

Kadi_zean said:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 oooouuu!!! I love eet.”

_pureflower wrote:

“Statues either have either good spirit or bad one attached, keep your spiritual life pure.”

Realwinnerbeautyempire said:

“Exodus 20. 1. 5. 10.. the words of God says that it's either you are with God or against God... Read your Bible the words of God and stop provoking God.”

Zpeartie said:

“Everyone has a right to their belief and religion. So long as love is your ultimate religion. Love that makes you run from evil. Love should be the ultimate religion.”

Glorysunday51 wrote:

“Na juju all of una day go nae make una day share update make person no 😂😂.”

Thrift_limitless said:

“May the light of the glorious gospel shine in your hearts as await the Rapture of the church.”

U.patience said:

“Wetin she go find there?”

Barongmj said:

“It’s okay to visit this shrine but draw the line at amadioha or sango abi?”

L.e.g.a.e.c.y said:

“Thou shall not worship any other god beside me; our God is a jealous God. Y'all be careful who/what you follow out there.”

