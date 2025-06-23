Nigerian actress Regina Daniels is in the news over her recent post about overconfidence and low self-esteem

The movie star’s words accompanied a series of stunning photos that she posted on her Instagram page

Regina Daniels’ post left netizens divided as some of them reacted to her words while others gushed over her photos

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to talk about overconfidence and low self-esteem.

The billionaire’s wife and businesswoman, who trended on social media for months over her marriage to an older politician, Ned Nwoko, is no stranger to getting trolled. However, she seemed unfazed by the criticisms.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels speaks about low self-esteem. Photos: @regina.daniels1

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the mum of two took to her official Instagram page to share a series of photos of herself rocking a gold-coloured turtle-necked kaftan, and she complemented it with gold accessories.

Taking to the caption of the post, Regina Daniels then spoke about overconfidence instead of low self-esteem. According to the billionaire’s wife, because overconfidence kills doesn’t mean a person should have low self-esteem.

In her words:

“Overconfidence kills faster than bullet no mean say make you get lowself esteem 😆”

See her post below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels speaks about overconfidence

Regina Daniels' social media post about being overconfident instead of having low self-esteem drew the attention of many netizens. Some of them dropped their hot takes about the actress’ post. While some of them reacted to her words, others spoke about her appearance:

Casie__snow said:

“Beauty in every shade ❤️❤️.”

Niffer_amaka_nwogu said:

“U look stunning 🔥.”

Stephanieoluchi__ said:

“Anybody can think otherwise but honestly is high time you suppose dey mentor people young people. Is Tru am 30years old but honestly Gina you motivate me so much❤️❤️❤️.plenty love from me to you if u see my comment❤️.”

Sweezzy1 said:

“The boy get pride better make you see me finish my love 🙏.”

Secreteye473 said:

“Don’t mind them . After all the attempts to destroy someone and failed now they call it pride lol 😂.”

Amak9341 said:

“As e dey hot 🔥🔥😍.”

Maglynokon wrote:

“Caption dey cry from your hands my love 😍.”

Kingtojah said:

“A babe and 3 more... Omo!!!!! You are gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰🥰 ahhh!!!!!”

Heritierkalomboofficiel wrote:

“Language coded why used the parable? 🤦🏻‍♂️”

Ms_fisayo_mi said:

“All I see in the pictures is MONEY 💴 ❤️.”

Iam_ijeoma65 said:

“This caption hits differently.”

Ayodele_victory said:

“Exactly wot brought my biz Dow n. Make God pick my call up again 😢😢”

Shaibufavouranawureyi said:

“Beauty with brain 👏.”

Vic_kykosi said:

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pikin way get sense pass aunty😂.”

Enemariaamodu said:

“She's fine o proud is better than see finish 🙌.”

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels speaks about overconfidence and low self-esteem. Photos: @Regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels exposes Angela Okorie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels blasted her senior colleague, Angela Okorie, after she came for her and her marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Recall, Angela had stated that she has forgiven Mercy Johnson, feels empathy towards her, and also wants to see her win. The post did not sit well with Regina, who disrespected her in a public post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng