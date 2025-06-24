Nigerian media personality Simi Drey has caused a buzz on social media over the push present she got from her husband

Simi Drey took to social media to tell netizens about what her husband decided to do after she asked him for a push present

Many social media users reacted to the video Simi Drey posted online after it went viral and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian media personality Simi Drey was ecstatic after receiving an unexpected push present from her husband, Julian Flosbach.

On June 23, 2025, the public figure took to her official Instagram account to inform her fans about what her husband had done after she joked about never receiving a push present from him.

Recall that Simi Drey and her husband welcomed their first child in November 2024, and the news was publicised on social media.

Nigerians react as media personality Simi Drey's husband gifts her a boat as push present.

In a new development, Simi posted about how her husband, Julian, bought her a boat after she jokingly reminded him about not giving her a push present. According to her, he got her a boat, and she has been speechless ever since. She also expressed her gratitude.

In her words:

“I joked about not getting a push present… and this man got me a boat. An actual boat. 😭

Still not over it. Still speechless. This was the most unexpected, unforgettable gift I never knew I needed. Grateful beyond words.”

In the video, Simi Drey was seen walking on a dock when she spotted the boat her husband bought for her. The couple shared a hug and a kiss before they sailed off into the sunset. See the video below:

Reactions as Simi Drey’s husband buys her a boat

The news of Simi Drey’s unique push present from her husband made the rounds on social media, triggering a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them gushed over the celebrity couple, while others noted the importance of having money in a marriage:

Mannequin_lordess said:

“The truth is that every woman craves soft life and financial security from their partner. Congrats to her.”

Shopmaron said:

“Marry rich if you can!!!”

Tracelynnk said:

“I can’t wait to experience things like this 😢.”

Raheema005 said:

“May Allah grant my man wealth.”

Blessed_mikky wrote:

“Haaaaaaa I think say na by land we dey do una don carry una own go water . The pressure is really much 😂.”

Akorede5755 said:

“Omoh early mormor shey dis wan oppressing or na show off.”

Kiky_festus said:

“OMG!!!! That’s so amazing🔥🙌🙌🙌 congrats love!!! When are we cruising😍.”

Soliatbada said:

“Absolutely love this for you ❤️😍.”

Chikezietemitope said:

“No way girl! Is this a dream??? Grateful for your Loving and intentional husband baby girl.”

Harmonihie said:

“But then fair deal because you gave him LIFE , and a BEAUTIFUL ONE at that 😍.”

Styletitudebyada wrote:

“Omg girllll 😍😍 congratulations 🎉 can’t wait to go on a cruise with it.”

Oliveemodi said:

“Awwwwww! Love this for you girl😍❤️.”

Hawa_magaji said:

“Julian did his big one, I’m so happy for you baby ❤️.”

Nigerians react as Simi Drey's husband gifts her a boat as push present. Photos: @simidrey

