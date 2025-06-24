Media Personality Simi Drey Gets Boat From Husband As Push Gift, Fans React: “Marry Rich if You Can”
- Nigerian media personality Simi Drey has caused a buzz on social media over the push present she got from her husband
- Simi Drey took to social media to tell netizens about what her husband decided to do after she asked him for a push present
- Many social media users reacted to the video Simi Drey posted online after it went viral and they dropped their hot takes
Nigerian media personality Simi Drey was ecstatic after receiving an unexpected push present from her husband, Julian Flosbach.
On June 23, 2025, the public figure took to her official Instagram account to inform her fans about what her husband had done after she joked about never receiving a push present from him.
Recall that Simi Drey and her husband welcomed their first child in November 2024, and the news was publicised on social media.
In a new development, Simi posted about how her husband, Julian, bought her a boat after she jokingly reminded him about not giving her a push present. According to her, he got her a boat, and she has been speechless ever since. She also expressed her gratitude.
In her words:
“I joked about not getting a push present… and this man got me a boat. An actual boat. 😭
Still not over it. Still speechless. This was the most unexpected, unforgettable gift I never knew I needed. Grateful beyond words.”
In the video, Simi Drey was seen walking on a dock when she spotted the boat her husband bought for her. The couple shared a hug and a kiss before they sailed off into the sunset. See the video below:
Reactions as Simi Drey’s husband buys her a boat
The news of Simi Drey’s unique push present from her husband made the rounds on social media, triggering a series of reactions from Nigerians. Many of them gushed over the celebrity couple, while others noted the importance of having money in a marriage:
Mannequin_lordess said:
“The truth is that every woman craves soft life and financial security from their partner. Congrats to her.”
Shopmaron said:
“Marry rich if you can!!!”
Tracelynnk said:
“I can’t wait to experience things like this 😢.”
Raheema005 said:
“May Allah grant my man wealth.”
Blessed_mikky wrote:
“Haaaaaaa I think say na by land we dey do una don carry una own go water . The pressure is really much 😂.”
Akorede5755 said:
“Omoh early mormor shey dis wan oppressing or na show off.”
Kiky_festus said:
“OMG!!!! That’s so amazing🔥🙌🙌🙌 congrats love!!! When are we cruising😍.”
Soliatbada said:
“Absolutely love this for you ❤️😍.”
Chikezietemitope said:
“No way girl! Is this a dream??? Grateful for your Loving and intentional husband baby girl.”
Harmonihie said:
“But then fair deal because you gave him LIFE , and a BEAUTIFUL ONE at that 😍.”
Styletitudebyada wrote:
“Omg girllll 😍😍 congratulations 🎉 can’t wait to go on a cruise with it.”
Oliveemodi said:
“Awwwwww! Love this for you girl😍❤️.”
Hawa_magaji said:
“Julian did his big one, I’m so happy for you baby ❤️.”
Egungun buys car, house for wife as push present
In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Egungun and his wife, Pashotah became the talk of the town following the former's overwhelming gesture to his lover.
Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun bought his wife a brand new car as Push gift and also bought her a beach house. In his caption, he stated that she deserved it all and that she should use the car to take their daughter to school.
